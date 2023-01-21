^

ABS-CBN inks deal with Warner Music

Elijah Felice Rosales - The Philippine Star
January 21, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Lopez-led ABS-CBN Corp. has signed a global publishing agreement with the local subsidiary of Warner Music Group, paving the way for Filipino songwriters to serenade the foreign market.

ABS-CBN said that ABS-CBN Music, through ABS-CBN Film Productions Inc., entered into a worldwide publishing contract with Warner Chappell Music.

Under the deal, ABS-CBN Music provides Warner Chappell Music with publishing administration rights to ABS-CBN’s entire song catalogue, one of the largest portfolios in the Philippines.

As such, ABS-CBN Music head Roxy Liquigan expects the agreement to open new markets for original Pilipino music (OPM) artists, composers and talents.

In particular, Liquigan said the deal grants songwriters the opportunity to pitch their composition to an international audience.

“This partnership with Warner Chappell Music is a great opportunity for Filipino music, as well as our brilliant songwriters, to reach greater heights. ABS-CBN strives to champion Filipino artistry on the global stage,” Liquigan said.

Warner Chappell Music managing director for Southeast Asia Jacqueline Chong also said that the regional unit of Warner Music Group looks forward to accessing the OPM catalogue of ABS-CBN Music.

“ABS-CBN Music has been a key partner in the Philippines for many years and I’m very excited for this new deal and can’t wait to evolve our partnership to a new level,” Chong said.

“ABS-CBN Music has a strong brand in the region and Warner Chappell Music looks forward to enhancing that through our global support and expertise,” she added.

ABS-CBN Music owns one of the largest song catalogues in the country as the record of choice of classic artists like Freddie Aguilar, Mike Hanopol and Rey Valera and contemporary hitmakers like Yeng Constantino and Moira dela Torre.

It boasts of a roster of around 300 songwriters and a portfolio of thousands of songs.

On the other hand, Warner Chappell Music serves as the global music publisher of record label Warner Music Group. The firm operates offices in more than 20 countries and administers music for international artists, including Bruno Mars, Katy Perry, Led Zeppelin and Madonna.

For ABS-CBN, the move solidifies its direction to go digital and international in terms of airing its content and materials after Congress denied its renewal for a free TV franchise in 2020.

