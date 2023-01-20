^

WOOP investment agreement signing

The Philippine Star
January 20, 2023 | 12:00am
MANILA, Philippines — Private equity firm Pantheon Holdings ties up with WOOP platform to help financially challenged students find scholarship and grant programs from business entities, government, organizations and schools. Signing an agreement are (from left) Pantheon Holdings chief investments officer Marco Suarez, Pantheon Holdings president Brian Poe-Llamanzares, WOOP CEO and treasurer Honesty Tagiobon  and WOOP founder Kevin Tagiobon.

