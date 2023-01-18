^

Business

NEDA releases action plan for sustainable consumption, production

Louella Desiderio - The Philippine Star
January 18, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) has released its action plan aimed at accelerating the implementation of sustainable consumption and production in the country.

This is in line with the Philiippines’ goal to achieve resilient and inclusive economic growth.

The Philippine Action Plan for Sustainable Consumption and Production (PAP4SCP) was formulated to serve as a guide to accelerate the implementation of sustainable practices and behaviors in the country over the short, medium (2024 to 2030) and long-term (2031 to 2040).

Spearheaded by the NEDA, with assistance from the Asian Development Bank, the PAP4SCP will guide policymakers and development planners in leading the country to achieve its economic growth goals and development objectives while preserving the quality of the country’s natural assets for the future generations.

The country’s population and economic growth have led to increased demand for food, social services, infrastructure, transport facilities, power, and other basic needs.

Meeting these needs, however, requires the extraction, processing, and transport of renewable and non-renewable resources.

Given the increased use of resources and generation of waste, “the action plan envisions having more Filipinos produce and consume green goods and services to accelerate the shift towards sustainable and climate-smart practices and lifestyles that will contribute to the country’s long-term vision of a matatag, maginhawa, at panatag na buhay (strongly rooted, comfortable and secure life),” NEDA said.

The plan also aims to see an increase in innovation and investment in the development of innovative and green technologies, and for the country to have sustainable resource allocation and equitable sharing schemes.

Key actions identified under the plan include assessing the environmental impact of products over their life cycle and facilitating the shift to more resource-efficient technologies and processes, as well as strengthening the National Ecolabelling Program and other green certification schemes to increase preference for green or sustainable products and services.

Other actions under the plan are pursuing choice-editing or limiting choices available to consumers to address single-use plastics and unsustainable packaging, as well as choice-influencing to steer behavioral change; development and adoption of green technologies and circular economy solutions to improve resource use efficiency; and implementation of appropriate zoning to ensure the more prudent use of land and natural resources and to optimize benefits.

“Given the cross-cutting scope of the intended interventions, the operationalization of PAP4SCP will require multi-stakeholder participation and commitment to ensure effective and timely implementation of the identified actions,” NEDA said.

In particular, local government units will play a role in the implementation of sustainable consumption and production actions at the local level.

As for the private sector, the NEDA said it could contribute by sharing existing technology on sustainable consumption and production, as well as in helping in capacity-building, and contributing to the start-up funds or venture capital to further develop innovations and technologies in the country.

According to NEDA, the academe can help by mainstreaming the principles of sustainable consumption and production into relevant curricula, while civil society organizations can contribute by integrating sustainable consumption and production into their programs, projects, and other initiatives.

NEDA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
PAL resumes flight to Guangzhou

PAL resumes flight to Guangzhou

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 4 days ago
Flag carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL) has restored its direct flights to Guangzhou, China.
Business
fbtw

An omelet of a crisis

By Boo Chanco | 2 days ago
After a serious upsurge in onion prices, now the price of eggs has gone up by 45 percent. This has triggered what Rappler calls an omelet inflation crisis.
Business
fbtw

What’s next in menu of food supply concerns?

By Rey Gamboa | 1 day ago
The latest blame-game in town involves the unbelievable 40 to 45 percent increase in the price of eggs, which had for a long time stayed steady within a comfortable short range.
Business
fbtw
Call for wealth tax revived as 9 richest own more than bottom 55M Pinoys do

Call for wealth tax revived as 9 richest own more than bottom 55M Pinoys do

1 day ago
"The very existence of booming billionaires and record profits, while most people face austerity, rising poverty and a cost-of-living...
Business
fbtw

What’s in and what’s out in 2023?

By Renier Aries Razon | 1 day ago
Each new year is an opportunity for a fresh start and new beginnings. Regardless of what your goals are or how many resolutions you plan to make for 2023, ringing in the new year is a moment to be acknowledged and...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Benchmark rate seen at 6.25%

Benchmark rate seen at 6.25%

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas may raise key interest rates by at least 75 basis points more for this year as inflation is...
Business
fbtw
Air fares to go down next month

Air fares to go down next month

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
Travelers planning to go out of town for the summer season should start booking their flights in February, as airlines will...
Business
fbtw
AMRO trims GDP growth forecast for this year

AMRO trims GDP growth forecast for this year

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
The ASEAN+3 Macroeconomic Research Office has trimmed its gross domestic product growth forecast for the Philippines for this...
Business
fbtw
Asian stocks struggle after China data

Asian stocks struggle after China data

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
Asian stocks, including the Philippines, tumbled yesterday after data showed China’s economy at its slowest pace in...
Business
fbtw
Globe uses bulk of SRO proceeds for infrastructure projects

Globe uses bulk of SRO proceeds for infrastructure projects

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
Ayala-led Globe Telecom Inc. has allocated 60 percent of its P17 billion gain from a fundraising activity for network upgrades...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with