NEDA releases action plan for sustainable consumption, production

MANILA, Philippines — The National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) has released its action plan aimed at accelerating the implementation of sustainable consumption and production in the country.

This is in line with the Philiippines’ goal to achieve resilient and inclusive economic growth.

The Philippine Action Plan for Sustainable Consumption and Production (PAP4SCP) was formulated to serve as a guide to accelerate the implementation of sustainable practices and behaviors in the country over the short, medium (2024 to 2030) and long-term (2031 to 2040).

Spearheaded by the NEDA, with assistance from the Asian Development Bank, the PAP4SCP will guide policymakers and development planners in leading the country to achieve its economic growth goals and development objectives while preserving the quality of the country’s natural assets for the future generations.

The country’s population and economic growth have led to increased demand for food, social services, infrastructure, transport facilities, power, and other basic needs.

Meeting these needs, however, requires the extraction, processing, and transport of renewable and non-renewable resources.

Given the increased use of resources and generation of waste, “the action plan envisions having more Filipinos produce and consume green goods and services to accelerate the shift towards sustainable and climate-smart practices and lifestyles that will contribute to the country’s long-term vision of a matatag, maginhawa, at panatag na buhay (strongly rooted, comfortable and secure life),” NEDA said.

The plan also aims to see an increase in innovation and investment in the development of innovative and green technologies, and for the country to have sustainable resource allocation and equitable sharing schemes.

Key actions identified under the plan include assessing the environmental impact of products over their life cycle and facilitating the shift to more resource-efficient technologies and processes, as well as strengthening the National Ecolabelling Program and other green certification schemes to increase preference for green or sustainable products and services.

Other actions under the plan are pursuing choice-editing or limiting choices available to consumers to address single-use plastics and unsustainable packaging, as well as choice-influencing to steer behavioral change; development and adoption of green technologies and circular economy solutions to improve resource use efficiency; and implementation of appropriate zoning to ensure the more prudent use of land and natural resources and to optimize benefits.

“Given the cross-cutting scope of the intended interventions, the operationalization of PAP4SCP will require multi-stakeholder participation and commitment to ensure effective and timely implementation of the identified actions,” NEDA said.

In particular, local government units will play a role in the implementation of sustainable consumption and production actions at the local level.

As for the private sector, the NEDA said it could contribute by sharing existing technology on sustainable consumption and production, as well as in helping in capacity-building, and contributing to the start-up funds or venture capital to further develop innovations and technologies in the country.

According to NEDA, the academe can help by mainstreaming the principles of sustainable consumption and production into relevant curricula, while civil society organizations can contribute by integrating sustainable consumption and production into their programs, projects, and other initiatives.