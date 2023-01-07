Manila Water building P2.5 billion plant in Antipolo

MANILA, Philippines — East zone concessionaire Manila Water Co. Inc. is set to complete its P2.5-billion sewage treatment facility in Antipolo City to serve over 160,000 residents by 2025.

The Hinulugang Taktak sewerage system project, that includes a 16 million-liter-per-day sewage treatment plant (STP) and four-kilometer combined sewer network, aims to provide better sewerage and sanitation services for its increasing customers in the east zone of Metro Manila, particularly in Antipolo City.

Manila Water said the project is 30 percent completed, with works on a pumping station, a force main network, and a gravity network already underway.

The construction is expected to be completed by December 2025.

In 2020, Manila Water entered into an agreement with the local governing unit of Antipolo City for the construction of the STP. The agreement covers the use of the 8,646-square-meter property of the Antipolo LGU along Taktak Road in Barangay Santa Cruz as the build site.

To minimize the cutting of trees and the leveling of the ground, the project site was relocated to a lot with a total land area of 4,200 square meters, adjacent to the initial location.

Manila Water wastewater supply headline project manager Joyce General said the massive improvement of the sewerage system would also help rehabilitate the Hinulugang Taktak Falls, one of the city’s popular tourist destinations.

In 2021, the consortium of Toshiba Water Solutions Private Ltd. (TWS) and local construction firm Frey-Fil Corp. bagged the contract to construct the project.

TWS will be responsible for the design, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of process and electro-mechanical equipment as well as the operation and maintenance of the plant for one year.

The Hinulugang Taktak STP is the fifth and largest wastewater treatment facility that Manila Water has built in Rizal.

By 2037, the completed network is expected to serve 160,692 residents of Antipolo City.

Manila Water currently serves the east zone, including parts of Makati, Mandaluyong, Pasig, Pateros, San Juan, Taguig, Marikina, most parts of Quezon City, portions of Manila, and several towns in Rizal.