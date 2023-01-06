^

Business

Unemployment eases in November, but data points to declining job quality

Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
January 6, 2023 | 10:42am
jobless
Commuters queue for the Libreng Sakay program at the Main Avenue station of the EDSA carousel busway in Quezon City on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, in the last work week of 2022.
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — The quality of jobs in the Philippines remains wanting in November amid brutally-high inflation, despite unemployment returning to 2019 levels. 

The Philippine Statistics Authority reported on Friday that the jobless rate in the country eased to 4.2%, or 2.18 million unemployed Filipinos, in November. This was slightly lower compared to the 4.4% rate in the preceding month.  

Unemployment in November proved to be the lowest outturn since April 2005, when state statisticians changed the definition of joblessness.

However, the proportion of underemployed Filipinos, or those seeking longer working hours to augment their monthly income, worsened to 14.4% in November, from 14.2% in October. This was equivalent to 7.16 million underemployed persons in November versus 6.67 million recorded in the previous month.

As it is, the Philippine economy is still sailing into headwinds amid a lingering pandemic and external challenges. The Marcos Jr. administration said it was working hard to tame inflation, but the combined effects of supply chain disruptions, expensive fuel prices and a weak peso proved too much to handle. 

The labor force is slowly gaining ground, as scores of Filipinos search for gainful employment, although expensive living costs remain a brutal reality for many. Data showed there were 51.88 million Filipinos aged 15 years old and above who actively sought work in November, translating to a labor force participation rate of 67.5%.

The latest labor force participation rate — which is now back to 2019 levels — was higher compared to the 64.2% print recorded in October, when 49.35 million Filipinos were part of the workforce. A bigger workforce means more employment, National statistician Claire Dennis Mapa said, but he offered some caveats.

“When the (labor force participation rate) rises, so does employment,” he told journalists. “But not everyone who applies for a job becomes a full-time employee.” 

Citing historical data, Mapa said that many Filipinos were employed in November owing to a busier economy. This is a month removed from December, a time when Filipinos spend their hard-earned money, such as government-mandated bonuses, to keep up with the holiday festivities. 

Data broken down showed that four economic subsectors shed the highest number from its workforce on an annual basis. Fishing and aquaculture (532,000), education (45,000), public administration and defense; compulsory social security (40,000) and construction (30,000) recorded the largest drops in employment. 

In terms of underemployment, the economic subsectors of wholesale, retail trade and repair of motor vehicles, and manufacturing were responsible for the outturn. Manufacturing (157,000) contributed to the largest monthly increase.

“Despite the positive steps in both employment and labor force participation, we note the elevated underemployment rate suggesting that despite finding jobs, workers still need more hours or wages likely to cover the rising cost of living,” Nicholas Mapa, senior economist at ING Bank in Manila, said.

PHILIPPINE ECONOMY

UNEMPLOYMENT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

No-fly zone

By Boo Chanco | 11 hours ago
It was embarrassing to explain to our Singaporean friends how the Philippines became a no-fly zone on New Year’s Day. There was no war nor invasion by a hostile country going on.
Business
fbtw
Ruling favoring dismissed Foodpanda riders spotlights need to protect gig workers

Ruling favoring dismissed Foodpanda riders spotlights need to protect gig workers

By Ramon Royandoyan | 19 hours ago
Analysts underscored the need to rethink social protections for workers in the country’s nascent gig economy. ...
Business
fbtw

Hectic and Loud

By Francis J. Kong | 13 days ago
Christmastime can be hectic, expensive, and loud.
Business
fbtw

Post-pandemic PR

By Ron F. Jabal | 11 hours ago
The pandemic years have brought about several realization for reputation managers, communicators, marketers, and PR professionals.
Business
fbtw
HSBC sees Philippines growth slowing to 4.4% in 2023

HSBC sees Philippines growth slowing to 4.4% in 2023

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 11 hours ago
British banking giant HSBC sees a sharp economic growth slowdown in the Philippines as the tightening cycle of the Bangko...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
From tracking moods to putting on a show, it's AI-everything at CES

From tracking moods to putting on a show, it's AI-everything at CES

By Julie Jammot | 2 hours ago
Entrepreneur Antony Perzo introduces a small device called Emobot, which looks like a cross between a speaker...
Business
fbtw
Inflation was up 8.1% in December

Inflation was up 8.1% in December

3 hours ago
Is it true that inflation has peaked, or is this just another point on a graph that is still headed higher?
Business
fbtw
Some additional notes on the Union Bank SRO

Some additional notes on the Union Bank SRO

3 hours ago
My intent was to underline that the size of the discount was quite large...
Business
fbtw
Quick Take: AboitizPower gets loan for renewables project and 2 more market updates

Quick Take: AboitizPower gets loan for renewables project and 2 more market updates

3 hours ago
A big loan to support an ambitious spending goal.
Business
fbtw
British Chamber welcomes EO on lowered tariffs

British Chamber welcomes EO on lowered tariffs

3 hours ago
(As released) The British Chamber of Commerce Philippines supports the extension of lowered tariffs under Executive Order...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with