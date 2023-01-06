Penshoppe maker certified as Great Place to Work for 2023

The ‘pods’ at the 6th floor of Golden ABC head office serves as an alternative to the work desk and is a conducive place for meetings and collaborations.

MANILA, Philippines — Golden ABC Inc. (GABC), owner of fashion brands Penshoppe, OXGN, ForMe, Regatta, Memo and Bocu, has been certified as a Great Place to Work (GPTW) for 2023.

GPTW is the world’s largest study of workplace excellence and holds the gold standard benchmark surveying more than 100 million employees around the world. This recognition affirms GABC’s commitment to advocating for a positive workplace culture by fostering diversity, equity, inclusion, and open communication within the organization.

According to the results of the study, 93 percent of surveyed employees said GABC is a great place to work.

Top statements from the surveys include, “management is competent at running business,” “GABC premises being a physically safe place to work in,” followed by “people here are treated fairly regardless of gender and sexual orientation.” Per the survey, 97 percent of employees said that they are “proud to tell other people that they work for GABC.”

“The fact that this recognition is due to the direct feedback from our employees makes it truly valuable. It means that we are able to nurture a culture that allows our people to be at their best,” said Ted Belza, Jr., GABC VP for human capital management.

“We believe that our employees are GABC’s greatest asset, and so we strive to keep and attract promising individuals who seek to build their careers with a company that values them and grows with them,” he said.