^

Business

Penshoppe maker certified as Great Place to Work for 2023

The Philippine Star
January 6, 2023 | 12:00am
Penshoppe maker certified as Great Place to Work for 2023
The ‘pods’ at the 6th floor of Golden ABC head office serves as an alternative to the work desk and is a conducive place for meetings and collaborations.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Golden ABC Inc. (GABC), owner of fashion brands Penshoppe, OXGN, ForMe, Regatta, Memo and Bocu,  has been certified as a Great Place to Work (GPTW) for 2023.

GPTW is the world’s largest study of workplace excellence and holds the gold standard benchmark surveying more than 100 million employees around the world. This recognition affirms GABC’s commitment to advocating for a positive workplace culture by fostering diversity, equity, inclusion, and open communication within the organization.

According to the results of the study, 93 percent of surveyed employees said GABC is a great place to work.

Top statements from the surveys include, “management is competent at running business,” “GABC premises being a physically safe place to work in,” followed by “people here are treated fairly regardless of gender and sexual orientation.” Per the survey, 97 percent of employees said that they are “proud to tell other people that they work for GABC.”

“The fact that this recognition is due to the direct feedback from our employees makes it truly valuable. It means that we are able to nurture a culture that allows our people to be at their best,” said Ted Belza, Jr., GABC VP for human capital management.

“We believe that our employees are GABC’s greatest asset, and so we strive to keep and attract promising individuals who seek to build their careers with a company that values them and grows with them,” he said.

OXGN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Ruling favoring dismissed Foodpanda riders spotlights need to protect gig workers

Ruling favoring dismissed Foodpanda riders spotlights need to protect gig workers

By Ramon Royandoyan | 8 hours ago
Analysts underscored the need to rethink social protections for workers in the country’s nascent gig economy. ...
Business
fbtw
BPI says duplicate transactions resolved, online banking access intermittent

BPI says duplicate transactions resolved, online banking access intermittent

By Ramon Royandoyan | 1 day ago
The Bank of the Philippine Islands said Wednesday evening that it had managed to resolve duplicate transactions that alarmed...
Business
fbtw

Hectic and Loud

By Francis J. Kong | 13 days ago
Christmastime can be hectic, expensive, and loud.
Business
fbtw

‘The economy in 2023’

By Gerardo P. Sicat | 2 days ago
The national economy in 2023 will follow a growth path that is predicted in part by the country’s development program.
Business
fbtw
Solar Philippines to convert 3,000 hectares of land for solar projects

Solar Philippines to convert 3,000 hectares of land for solar projects

2 days ago
Solar Philippines New Energy Corp. announced its plan to convert lands located in Nueva Ecija and Bulacan for solar energy...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
60% of workers quietly quitting, study reveals

60% of workers quietly quitting, study reveals

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
Sixty percent of employees in the Philippines have engaged in quiet quitting due to the low salary they receive and the lack...
Business
fbtw
More BSP rate hikes loom as inflation spikes

More BSP rate hikes loom as inflation spikes

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
Expect the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas to deliver more rate hikes and bring the benchmark rate to at least six percent this...
Business
fbtw
SEC issues guidelines&nbsp; on sustainable investments

SEC issues guidelines  on sustainable investments

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
The Securities and Exchange Commission has issued rules on “sustainable and responsible investments .”
Business
fbtw
Stocks rise for 3rd day

Stocks rise for 3rd day

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
Share prices climbed anew yesterday amid a scorching inflation report as investors continued to bank on hopes for China’s...
Business
fbtw

No-fly zone

By Boo Chanco | 1 hour ago
It was embarrassing to explain to our Singaporean friends how the Philippines became a no-fly zone on New Year’s Day. There was no war nor invasion by a hostile country going on.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with