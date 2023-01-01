^

Converge targets 55% coverage this year

Elijah Felice Rosales - The Philippine Star
January 1, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Broadband specialist Converge ICT Solutions Inc. expects to cover 55 percent of households in 2023, as the company expands its reach in existing markets and builds its infrastructure in new areas.

Converge CEO and co-founder Dennis Anthony Uy told The STAR that the firm should be able to service 55 percent of the population this year, as it looks to introduce its broadband services in new areas, particularly in Mindanao.

“Definitely, we are on track to reaching 55 percent of households by 2023, or two years ahead of the target we set during the IPO (initial public offering),” Uy said.

“In 2023, we will continue our expansion prudently and we will make sure to tap key markets in new service areas. At present, Northern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao remain to be very strong contributors, as these areas represented about 25 percent of total gross adds,” he said.

Before 2022 ended, Converge managed to install its fiber ports in new areas in Mindanao, such as Digos, Davao del Sur; Monkayo, Davao de Oro; and Sarangani. Likewise, the fiber specialist started offering its broadband services in Bais, Negros Oriental.

“We have front-loaded investments on digital infrastructure and it is in place, and our backbone connecting all the major islands is laid out that we can expand into key provinces, municipalities and cities,” Uy said.

Uy also said Converge has the capacity to deploy low earth orbit (LEO) satellites that it can use to provide internet connectivity in underserved areas, especially island communities.

“Through our parent company Comclark, we have the available infrastructure to provide ground connectivity for satellite players,” Uy said.

“We see that satellite broadband has a different target market given the price compared to fiber connectivity, but these are complementary initiatives in reaching the unserved and underserved areas. Satellite would be an appropriate option for those unreachable by fiber,” he said.

The Converge chief said additional investments should be made in providing remote areas with access to the internet. For Converge, Uy said the company’s broadband services would be brought closer to low-income families starting next year.

“I’m optimistic that 2023 will give us even more opportunities to bring about digital democracy—meaning, bringing our products and services closer to the D and E markets,” Uy said.

At present, Converge maintains a network infrastructure of 600,000 kilometers of fiber presence and 7.6 million fiber ports servicing both households and enterprises across the Philippines.

Business

Business


Business

Business

Business



Business

Business

Business

Business

Business

