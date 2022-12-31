^

Business

Cloud4C helps Phl firms gear up for the future

Lawrence Agcaoili - The Philippine Star
December 31, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Cloud managed services player Cloud4C is helping more Philippine companies gear up for a more efficient business future built on hyper-agile performance and uninterrupted resilience.

Cloud4C Philippines president and CEO Edler Panlilio said the company aims to assist enterprises in their modernization and digital transformation journey.

“Our innovations will enable organizations to focus on business operations and serve their customers while we manage the technical processes for them to achieve their goals,” Panlilio said.

Cloud4C has helped Manila Water protect itself against potential outages and performance lags from an expected rise in incoming traffic.

The cloud services company proposed the assessment of the water concessionaire’s current information technology (IT) infrastructure and security before deploying a Geographical Disaster Recovery on Microsoft Azure (Singapore) for business-critical applications and data.

This approach created a Cloud Disaster Recovery strategy for Manila Water with higher business resilience and a lower risk of data loss as well as paved the way for further and future digitalization of Manila Water’s entire IT infrastructure.

“I think what has happened in the last two years has possibly accelerated and made us realize that we can live in this hybrid world – or what I call the two-speed world of the physical and the digital, and someday in the future for every organization and every individual, paths will merge,” said Cloud4C Global president & chief revenue officer Debdeep Sengupta.

Cloud4C is focusing on leveraging global standards cloud-managed services across the country. It serves industry-specific needs with total ownership of deployment, empowering companies to focus on their cloud digital transformation.

Across industries, Cloud4C’s technical experts partner with and offer companies greater choices to help drive this transformation.

Almost all of the biggest platforms that constitute the web today run on the cloud, making virtual the new enterprise reality. According to a recent prediction by Gartner, more than 80 percent of the global data flow would be on the cloud by 2025.

As businesses all over the globe move toward economic reopening, the need for mission-critical innovation to ensure uninterrupted operations and functional efficiency has become necessary more than ever. Digitization across every industry has accelerated.

Cloud adoption in the new normal is no longer bracketed as a technological forward move for progressive enterprises but has become an imperative business decision for all enterprises to survive while innovating to grow.

The interest and focus of cloud adoption in enterprises have shifted toward mission-critical domains as the next logical step in their digital transformation journey.

But the adoption of the cloud in mission-critical domains is proven to be challenging due to the requirements and risks unique to some industries, coupled with the fact that a large majority of enterprises lack confidence that they have the right guiding principles and capabilities to overcome challenges to achieve the expected value outcome.

