^

Business

PSE wrapped: Losers and winners of 2022

Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
December 30, 2022 | 3:48pm
PSE
In this May 10, 2022 photo, the external display of the Philippine Stock Exchange building in Taguig City shows PSEi's closing a day after the presidential elections.
PSE / Released

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Stock Exchange swam in uncertain waters in 2022 as headwinds marred its ascent.

The local bourse’s performance this year could be described as less than ideal. The domestic economy’s reopening bubble popped as recession fears and rate-hike drama burst onto the scene.

Year-to-date, PSEi shrank 7.81%.

The year also headlined a crucial moment in the Philippines' political history. The election of Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the ousted dictator's son, was met with jitters by investors in the local bourse as shares plunged a day after polls closed.

Inflation, here and abroad, proved to be a persistent headache. This compelled central banks everywhere to inject interest rate hikes to tame inflation.

Besides that, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sent investors scurrying elsewhere as commodity prices around the world dove.

The local bourse also made a brief foray into bear market territory towards the second half of 2022. 

The 30-member index, considered blue chip companies in the local bourse, saw share prices swing up and down. That said, these are the PSE index’s biggest gainers and losers in 2022:

 

 

PHILIPPINE ECONOMY

PHILIPPINE INFLATION

PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE

RUSSIA

UKRAINE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Rabbit year

By Boo Chanco | 17 hours ago
The malls in Singapore are preparing for the Chinese New Year as red t-shirts with rabbit images compete with Santa Claus.
Business
fbtw
Philippine shares cap 2022 flat, putting a chaotic year to rest

Philippine shares cap 2022 flat, putting a chaotic year to rest

By Ramon Royandoyan | 1 day ago
Local shares closed flat on the last trading day of 2022, capping a year of volatility.
Business
fbtw
Globe SIM registration site up after outage due to 'potential minor vulnerabilities'

Globe SIM registration site up after outage due to 'potential minor vulnerabilities'

By Xave Gregorio | 2 days ago
Globe said the “potential minor vulnerabilities” may expose their customers’ data to “serious th...
Business
fbtw

Hectic and Loud

By Francis J. Kong | 6 days ago
Christmastime can be hectic, expensive, and loud.
Business
fbtw
Peso slumps by 9.3% in 2022

Peso slumps by 9.3% in 2022

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 17 hours ago
The peso slumped by 9.3 percent this year, hitting an all-time low of 59 to $1 in October amid the hawkish US Federal Reserve,...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
With billions lost to fraud already, crypto scams stay in vogue

With billions lost to fraud already, crypto scams stay in vogue

26 minutes ago
Cryptocurrency scams shot into view in the past decade, as the allure of decentralized finance and get-rich-quick schemes...
Business
fbtw
Indian tycoon Adani finalises takeover of broadcaster NDTV

Indian tycoon Adani finalises takeover of broadcaster NDTV

1 hour ago
Adani, 60, is the world's third-richest person, with an estimated net worth of $130 billion and interests ranging from Australian...
Business
fbtw
Asia-Pacific stocks track Wall Street higher

Asia-Pacific stocks track Wall Street higher

1 hour ago
Boosted by optimism, the three main indexes on Wall Street ended higher on Thursday, and Asia-Pacific markets followed s...
Business
fbtw
P375K in smuggled cigarettes seized in Sulu

P375K in smuggled cigarettes seized in Sulu

By John Unson | 3 hours ago
The Indanan municipal police had confiscated some P10 million worth of smuggled cigarettes in separate anti-smuggling operations...
Business
fbtw
Telcos told to put marketing options on separate page in SIM card reg portals

Telcos told to put marketing options on separate page in SIM card reg portals

4 hours ago
Social media users had pointed out that SIM card owners might not notice that they were opting in to data and information...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with