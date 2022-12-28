^

Business

Globe SIM registration site up after outage due to 'potential minor vulnerabilities'

Xave Gregorio - Philstar.com
December 28, 2022 | 9:30am
Globe SIM registration site up after outage due to 'potential minor vulnerabilities'
File photo of a Globe Telecom store
BusinessWorld

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 10:17 a.m.) — Globe Telecom Inc. announced Wednesday that their SIM registration microsite is finally back up after being taken down for around a full day following the discovery of "potential minor vulnerabilities."

Globe said in a statement Tuesday night that these unspecified vulnerabilities "require careful patching in order to prevent any serious threat to customer data."

It added, “These issues prompted Globe to take proactive measures to make the site temporarily inaccessible as customer data security is paramount and any problem detected is treated with utmost severity."

Previously, Globe said it took the SIM registration site offline to add a verification step where users upload selfies with government-issued IDs. The company also moved to fix an issue where users receive a “null” response after registering.

The telco, which serves 87.9 million users, said it requested the National Telecommunications Commission a maximum of 72 hours to address the issue.

“Globe takes full responsibility for the actions it has taken and is prepared to accept any regulatory penalty if merited, in order to prioritize the protection of its customers' data,” it said.

It also asked customers for patience and understanding “given this unprecedented and massive IT deployment.”

“We wish to assure our customers that Globe is doing its best to deliver a SIM registration platform that provides a good digital experience for customers, that is also secure and safe,” Globe said.

It said that prior to the site being taken down, “at least 20,000” were able to register their SIMs.

Technical difficulties marred the first day of SIM registration on Tuesday, with many mobile users unable to register on the portals provided by the two biggest telcos, Globe and Smart Communications, as they were either taken down or inaccessible due to heavy traffic.

The Department of Information and Communications Technology forewarned Monday that problems may occur in the first two weeks of SIM registration, which it said will be considered a “test registration” period.

The SIM Registration Act was among the laws identified by President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. as his administration’s priorities. It was swiftly and overwhelmingly approved by Congress, which is dominated by his allies.

The law is meant to curb crime and spam text messages, although ICT rights advocates have cast doubt whether it will actually work given the failure of similar measures in other countries.

A similar proposal was rejected by Marcos’ predecessor, former President Rodrigo Duterte, over concerns that the bill — which then contained a provision for the registration of social media accounts — will “give rise to a situation of dangerous state intrusion and surveillance.”

 

Editor's note: This story has been updated to indicate that Globe's SIM registration website is now up after the outage.

CYBERSECURITY

GLOBE TELECOM

SIM CARD REGISTRATION
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: December 27, 2022 - 3:03pm

President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. signed into law the SIM Card Registration Act, which entails all subscribers to give their names and addresses to their service providers. Follow this page for updates.

Photo courtesy of The STAR/Jesse Bustos

December 27, 2022 - 2:25pm

E-wallet giant GCash warns users against scams posing as links to register their SIM numbers.

“We would like to reiterate our warnings to our users that GCash will never send links via SMS, email, and messaging apps. We have been receiving reports that some telco subscribers are getting messages that their accounts have been restricted if they don’t pre-register their SIM card,” says Winsley Bangit, chief customer officer of GCash.

Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Buying opportunity

By Boo Chanco | 12 hours ago
The excitement at PLDT happened last week while I was already in Singapore to visit my son and his family for Christmas. 
Business
fbtw
SEC sues illegally operating online lending platforms

SEC sues illegally operating online lending platforms

By Artemio Dumlao | 20 hours ago
The Securities and Exchange Commission said that the four companies also "engaged in abusive, unethical, and unfair debt collection...
Business
fbtw
Despite rising inflation,&nbsp;government sees growth spurt

Despite rising inflation, government sees growth spurt

By Louella Desiderio | 12 hours ago
While 2022 is the year when restrictions that limited mobility and business activity due to the COVID-19 pandemic were eased,...
Business
fbtw

Pasikat

By Boo Chanco | 2 days ago
I guess pasikat is part of being Pinoy. But when it becomes a factor in running our government, it becomes a problem.
Business
fbtw

‘Across the country through a long life’

By Gerardo P. Sicat | 12 hours ago
To celebrate the end of a long year, my wife and I joined up with part of my family to spend a few days in Davao.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Groups want halt to SIM registration after first day &lsquo;failure&rsquo;

Groups want halt to SIM registration after first day ‘failure’

By Xave Gregorio | 2 hours ago
A coalition of digital experts, consumers and other groups called for the suspension of SIM registration which it called a...
Business
fbtw
'Selfie verification a possible privacy violation, not part of SIM registration law'

'Selfie verification a possible privacy violation, not part of SIM registration law'

2 hours ago
"The registration requirements under the SIM registration law and its implementing rules and regulations is clear. And it...
Business
fbtw
Dressing 'revolution' seeks artificial skin for burn victims

Dressing 'revolution' seeks artificial skin for burn victims

By Marie-Morgane Le Moel | 3 hours ago
Far from the humble sticking plaster, medical firms and researchers are seeking to create the "ultimate dressing" -- artificial...
Business
fbtw
Stocks mostly rise after China scraps travel quarantine

Stocks mostly rise after China scraps travel quarantine

4 hours ago
China has abruptly reversed its strict pandemic restrictions even as a surge in infections overtakes the country.
Business
fbtw
IMF pushes review of taxes on vehicles

IMF pushes review of taxes on vehicles

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 12 hours ago
The International Monetary Fund is pushing for a review of the changes on the taxation of passenger vehicles currently based...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with