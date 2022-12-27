^

Business

Wish list for EPIRA amendments bared

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
December 27, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The removal of franchise renewal and the ability to generate power on its own form part of the wish list of the association of electric cooperatives (ECs) operating nationwide with the upcoming amendments to Republic Act 9136 or the Electric Power Industry Reform Act of 2001 (EPIRA).

“The causes of the rate increases are clear, and we are all aware of them. But we cannot easily change the law and the immediate situation where we are in,” the Philippine Rural Electric Cooperatives Association Inc. (Philreca) said.

“The good thing is that because of what is happening right now, our policymakers are now engaging in discussions and are bent on reviewing the EPIRA for it to become more responsive to the plight of the people,” it said.

The amendments to the EPIRA is among those being pushed by the Marcos administration.

Among the issues and concerns that Philreca is suggesting the country’s policymakers look into when the EPIRA is revised or replaced is the introduction of a provision allowing the ECs to generate power either on their own or through a joint-venture with interested corporations.

Philreca said the ECs, being the government’s arm in energizing rural areas at the least cost, should also be freed from a  burdensome requirement and processes of renewing their franchises.

It also said that a provision allowing the government, both the local government unit and national, to generate power must be reintroduced and not leave the matter only to the private sector.

“A true competition may be achieved only with the presence in the market of a price neutralizing factor, the government,” Philreca said.

“Although we have Power Sector Assets and Liabilities Management Corp. (PSALM) to supposedly do this role, it is only disheartening to note that the private distributions are preferred by this instrumentality in volume allocation than the ECs, which are supposedly the government’s partner in rural electrification,” it said.

Philreca said power generation must be regulated, noting that a continued deregulated generation sector will only result in “imbalance in the power industry, the opportunities of each to bring down the electricity cost being impeded.”

“One must bear in mind that the power distributed by the DUs carries the same cost offered by the generator, it being a pass-thru cost plus the VAT,” it said.

In addition, Philreca said taxes imposed on ECs being non-stock, non-profit organizations “should be limited only on undertakings or services generated outside of its members, neither there shall be imposed income taxes, there being no revenues generated from the members it served.”

The group has likewise called for the increase in the technical personnel of the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) in order to cope with the task of reviewing the various applications and other matters under the commission’s consideration.

“It is observed that resolutions of applications and the like takes several years to resolve resulting in the ECs suspension of much needed services due to lack of approval from the commission,” Philreca said.

EPIRA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Pasikat

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
I guess pasikat is part of being Pinoy. But when it becomes a factor in running our government, it becomes a problem.
Business
fbtw

SM to continue expansion in 2023

By Iris Gonzales | 2 days ago
The SM Group will continue to pursue growth and expansion in 2023 as it targets to support more communities.
Business
fbtw

PLDT expedites shutdown of legacy assets

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 3 days ago
Integrated telco PLDT Inc. is speeding up the shutdown of some of its legacy equipment, such as 2G and 3G, as it looks to focus its network on LTE and 5G moving forward.
Business
fbtw
Philippine power outlook dims for 2023

Philippine power outlook dims for 2023

By Richmond Mercurio | 2 days ago
Prospects appear bright for the country’s push for a cleaner energy future, but dark clouds are hanging over the horizon...
Business
fbtw

Grinch vs Santa

By Wilson Sy | 1 day ago
Based on historical data, December is the strongest month in terms of stock market performance. In the last 40 years, the S&P 500 posted an average return of 1.6 percent in December, with a batting rate of 78 p...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Think tank raises Philippines growth target for 2022

Think tank raises Philippines growth target for 2022

By Louella Desiderio | 37 minutes ago
The economic growth forecast for the Philippines has been revised upward for this year as the country’s third quarter...
Business
fbtw
Tax cuts may impact revenue, growth

Tax cuts may impact revenue, growth

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 37 minutes ago
The scheduled tax reduction at the onset of the new year is expected to boost consumption, but economists are concerned that...
Business
fbtw
&lsquo;MVP on PLDT budget mess: We&rsquo;re not hiding anything, not playing with the truth&rsquo;

‘MVP on PLDT budget mess: We’re not hiding anything, not playing with the truth’

By Iris Gonzales | 37 minutes ago
Tycoon Manuel V. Pangilinan appeared calm as he led his executives when they faced analysts and fund managers last week at...
Business
fbtw

Good and bad of 2022

By Rey Gamboa | 37 minutes ago
As the yearend draws near, let us take stock of the good and bad that came our way.
Business
fbtw
Philippines likely to attain 2022 growth target

Philippines likely to attain 2022 growth target

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 37 minutes ago
The Philippines is likely to achieve a faster gross domestic product growth of 7.3 percent this year, well within the 6.5...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with