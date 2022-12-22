^

Business

Vitarich opens Davao warehouse

Danessa Rivera - The Philippine Star
December 22, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Listed poultry and feed manufacturer Vitarich Corp. has opened its largest warehouse in Davao City as it seeks to expand further in Mindanao. 

Within the company’s feed mill complex in Panacan, Davao City, the new facility comprises 6,000 square meters for storage and 3,000 square meters for loading, unloading and parking. 

It can store approximately 6,600 metric tons of raw materials and finished goods, which expands the inventory capacity for Mindanao by 47 percent to 11,900 metric tons, Vitarich said in a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange yesterday. 

“This warehouse is a necessary investment which we believe will set us up for further growth as we strengthen our presence in Mindanao and serve the growing demand,” Vitarich president and CEO Rocco Sarmiento said. 

“With increased capacity, we can ship in main commodities in bulk to manage our risks related to raw materials and ensure that we continue to scale up and support food security at all times,” he said. 

As of end-September, Mindanao accounted for P3.4 billion or 40 percent of the company’s total revenues,  with the feeds segment growing at a compound annual  rate of 15 percent from 2016 to 2021. 

In November, the company announced that it successfully renewed its ISO 22000:2018 food safety management system certification for its feed mills, including the plant in Davao City. 

The Davao warehouse is among the newest additions to the company’s growing list of facility expansions and upgrades over the past few years.  

Among these improvements were a modernized dressing plant and laboratory and equipment in Marilao, Bulacan, enhancements to the management systems for supply chain, inventory, and information technology, and other investments in technologies and capabilities across the company to enable end-to-end processes. 

 Vitarich recorded its highest quarterly and nine-month revenue at end-September despite macroeconomic uncertainties.  

In the third quarter, revenues increased by 17 percent to  a record P3.2 billion.This allowed the company to register a P5.9 million net income during the quarter, reversing the P96.47 million loss a year earlier.  

For the nine-month period, revenues grew 19 percent to a record P8.7 billion are poised to surpass the historical high of P9.7 billion set last year.  

Despite the strong revenue performance, net income from January to September decreased by 15 percent from P180.5 million to P153.5 million. 

Increases in fuel, energy, and labor costs added to cost pressures, impacting cost of goods as well as operating expenses, which rose by 30 percent. 

VITARICH
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Whose idea was it?

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
Junior said it was his idea to come up with a sovereign wealth fund. That proves my suspicion he was stricken with envy hobnobbing with other ASEAN leaders who were probably talking about their SWFs.
Business
fbtw
Debt payments leave Philippines' dollar position stewing in deficit in November

Debt payments leave Philippines' dollar position stewing in deficit in November

By Ramon Royandoyan | 1 day ago
Year-to-date, the BOP incurred a $7.88 billion deficit.
Business
fbtw

Cash is king in 23

By Boo Chanco | 3 days ago
It was a pre-Christmas lunch with a savvy businessman and I was expecting it to start on an optimistic note. However, the first sentence from him was about a recession next year.
Business
fbtw

Coping with a changing global economy

By Gerardo P. Sicat | 1 day ago
At the outset, I wish my readers and all a happy and blessed Christmas!
Business
fbtw
SEC starts inquiry into PLDT sell-off

SEC starts inquiry into PLDT sell-off

By Iris Gonzales | 2 days ago
The Securities and Exchange Commission has commenced an inquiry into the selloff in shares of telco giant PLDT.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
BOI-approved investments up 11% &nbsp;

BOI-approved investments up 11%  

By Catherine Talavera | 1 hour ago
Approved investments by the Board of Investments rose by 11 percent to P729 billion this year, driven by investments in the...
Business
fbtw
Budget deficit narrows to P124 billion in November &nbsp;

Budget deficit narrows to P124 billion in November  

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
The country’s budget shortfall narrowed in November as the growth in revenues managed to outpace overall state spending...
Business
fbtw
Business remains healthy, says PLDT

Business remains healthy, says PLDT

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
Telco giant PLDT Inc., tangled in a P48-billion budget overspend, has informed its investors that the business remains healthy,...
Business
fbtw
UK think tank sees BSP rate hike rollback in late 2023

UK think tank sees BSP rate hike rollback in late 2023

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is likely to roll back some of this year’s rate increases late next year as the country...
Business
fbtw

Stocks sustain gains on robust remittances

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
The Philippine stock market finished stronger yesterday on higher remittances from overseas Filipinos.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with