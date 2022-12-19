UAE-based mobile satellite firm seeks bigger presence in Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — A mobile satellite firm from the United Arab Emirates is working the government and with other firms in the Philippines to provide connectivity across the archipelago.

Thuraya Mobile Satellite Communications, the mobile subsidiary of Al Yah Satellite Communications, is planning to increase its presence and services in the country. The firm has been in Southeast Asia since 2008 and Thuraya said it is still "trying to create a sustainable business in the region."

Elmiuz Saad, Thuraya executive vice president for sales, told reporters on Monday that the company is in "high-level discussions" for a "bigger collaboration between the YHASAT Group and the Philippines."

Saad said that satellite connectivity is the easier and cheaper option in the market, since the firm can already provide a connection within the day. Aside from mobile handsets, the company said it can also provide maritime equipment to aid fishermen and seafarers.

The company, together with the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in the Philippines, held a "Celebration of Life" program for seven Filipino fishermen on Monday.

The fishermen were stuck at sea for seven days and were rescued through Thuraya’s mobile application that allowed them to forward their coordinates to a Japanese vessel even without signal.

Presence in the Philippines

Thuraya has been in the Philippines since 2013, due to Typhoon Yolanda (international name: Haiyan). Tropical cyclones often push heavily affected provinces off-the-grid, as power and connectivity lines get damaged by strong winds.

Gibson Villanueva, Asia regional manager for Thuraya, explained that its products were used in the aftermath of Typhoon Odette in December 2021.

"We were able to serve the requirements of those areas heavily affected, those areas that lost their cellphone signal or their landline signal during that time with our satellite communications technology… so we intend to develop further our presence here," he said.

The company has also made a donation to the Philippine Coast Guard, which comprises of an XT-LITE Satellite Phone and a Thuraya MarineStar, a device that can be installed on ships and is used for tracking and monitoring services via satellite connection.

"We have the capacity already to cater to all of the Philippines and we have a good network that can satisfy really the entire coverage in the Philippines," Saad said.