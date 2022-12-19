Meralco partners with ARTA

MANILA, Philippines — The Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) is helping local government units (LGUs) automate their business permit and licensing systems in partnership with the Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA).

In line with the government’s thrust to promote ease in doing business, Meralco signed a memorandum of agreement with ARTA for a project that involves the deployment of desktop computer units to LGUs as part of the Integrated Business Permits and Licensing System or iBPLS.

The computer units provided by Meralco will help the LGUs in setting up their Electronic Business One-Stop Shops (eBOSS) to ensure red-tape free and more convenient business registration from application to approval of permits.

“It is our honor and privilege to work with ARTA in the distribution of desktop computers to local government units under the iBPLS program. Through all these collaborative efforts, Meralco affirms its commitment to ARTA in helping ensure efficient and streamlined processes and quality service for businesses all over the country,” Meralco senior vice president and chief legal counsel William Pamintuan said.

Meralco has long been a partner of ARTA in its efforts to improve government efficiency.

Aside from the project partnership, ARTA director general Ernesto Perez has expressed hopes for future collaborations with the power distributor.

“We thank Meralco for its support to our initiatives for the collective benefit of the people. We hope that this latest partnership is just one of many more collaborations between Meralco and ARTA,” Perez said.

“We, at the ARTA, together with our partners commit to continue the battle against red tape, provide more seamless government transactions to the people, and make the Philippines more globally competitive,” he said.

Meralco is the largest electric power distribution company and the biggest private sector utility in the country.

The company provides electric service within its franchise coverage and has a consolidated customer count of 7.6 million as of end-September.

Its subsidiaries are engaged in engineering and consulting, construction, bills payments, power generation, and other electricity-related services.

Meralco is also creating a new subsidiary to engage in providing and integrating end-to-end electric mobility solutions.