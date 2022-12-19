^

Business

Meralco partners with ARTA

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
December 19, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) is helping local government units (LGUs) automate their business permit and licensing systems in partnership with the Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA).

In line with the government’s thrust to promote ease in doing business,  Meralco signed a memorandum of agreement with ARTA for a project that involves the deployment of desktop computer units to LGUs as part of the Integrated Business Permits and Licensing System or iBPLS.

The computer units provided by Meralco will help the LGUs in setting up their Electronic Business One-Stop Shops (eBOSS) to ensure red-tape free and more convenient business registration from application to approval of permits.

“It is our honor and privilege to work with ARTA in the distribution of desktop computers to local government units under the iBPLS program. Through all these collaborative efforts, Meralco affirms its commitment to ARTA in helping ensure efficient and streamlined processes and quality service for businesses all over the country,”  Meralco senior vice president and chief legal counsel William Pamintuan said.

Meralco has long been a partner of ARTA in its efforts to improve government efficiency.

Aside from the project partnership, ARTA director general Ernesto Perez has expressed hopes for future collaborations with the power distributor.

“We thank Meralco for its support to our initiatives for the collective benefit of the people. We hope that this latest partnership is just one of many more collaborations between Meralco and ARTA,” Perez said.

“We, at the ARTA, together with our partners commit to continue the battle against red tape, provide more seamless government transactions to the people, and make the Philippines more globally competitive,” he said.

Meralco is the largest electric power distribution company and the biggest private sector utility in the country.

The company provides electric service within its franchise coverage and has a consolidated customer count of 7.6 million as of end-September.

Its subsidiaries are engaged in engineering and consulting, construction, bills payments, power generation, and other electricity-related services.

Meralco is also creating a new subsidiary to engage in providing and integrating end-to-end electric mobility solutions.

ARTA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

He wore himself out

By Francis J. Kong | 1 day ago
The author Scott Fitzgerald was fascinated with wealth and glamor. He was driven and ungodly, talented but also impossibly immature.
Business
fbtw
House OKs GUIDE bill financing small businesses on final reading

House OKs GUIDE bill financing small businesses on final reading

By Franco Luna | 2 days ago
“It is essential that these enterprises are given necessary access to credit and financial assistance. It is hereby...
Business
fbtw

ALI to develop P5.2 billion estate in Bulacan

By Iris Gonzales | 3 days ago
Ayala Land Inc. is pouring an initial investment of P5.2 billion to jumpstart its newest estate, Crossroads, which will rise in Plaridel, Bulacan.
Business
fbtw

Affordable and sufficient food first

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 1 day ago
With the Philippines facing supply shortfalls and high prices on a number of agricultural and food items, San Miguel Corp. president Ramon S. Ang is confident his latest initiatives will help attain the goal of food...
Business
fbtw
Cebu Pacific ramps up Hong Kong flights

Cebu Pacific ramps up Hong Kong flights

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
Budget carrier Cebu Pacific has raised the number of its daily flights to Hong Kong one of the last to reopen from the pandemic...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Government vows to catch up on 2022 infrastructure spending

Government vows to catch up on 2022 infrastructure spending

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
The government is bent on meeting this year’s infrastructure spending program even as expenses remain below target as...
Business
fbtw
Inflation may remain high at 4.8% next year

Inflation may remain high at 4.8% next year

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
Inflation may remain elevated next year, staying well above the two to four percent target set by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas...
Business
fbtw

PIDS urges use of FTAs to enhance Philippines competitiveness

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
The government will need to step up efforts to encourage firms to utilize free trade agreements to help them become more competitive, according to state think tank Philippine Institute for Development Studies.
Business
fbtw

Fed Grinch spoils Christmas rally

By Wilson Sy | 1 hour ago
Just like the character in the books of Dr. Seuss, Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell is now acting like the Grinch who stole Christmas.
Business
fbtw
Market awaits positive news to perk up

Market awaits positive news to perk up

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
The 30-company benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index finished lower week on week, down by 83.62 points or 1.3 percent,...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with