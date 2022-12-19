^

Business

Mabini Energy secures additional funding from Basic Energy

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
December 19, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Mabini Energy Corp. (MEC) has secured an additional P10.82 million funding from its parent firm to further boost its wind assessment in its service contract area in Batangas.

The additional funding will be used to purchase and deploy a light detection and ranging (LIDAR) equipment, a remote sensing method that uses light in the form of a pulsed laser to measure ranges to the earth.

MEC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of listed Basic Energy Corp., said LIDAR is a technology that is now being recommended and accepted by the lending institutions in wind resource assessment campaign.

The equipment will supplement wind data gathering of the northern portion of its service contract area in view of the company’s decision to move the meteorological mast southward.

“The LIDAR equipment will further enhance the data gathering of the wind resource assessment and expand the coverage  over the existing wind mast already installed,” MEC said.

“The use of LIDAR technology can avoid data extrapolations, hence, reducing uncertainties, as well as the time needed to construct another met mast. Furthermore, its data would help in the detailed wind modelling, which is critical in  identifying, wind turbine technology and its locations,” it said.

Last October, MEC  announced that it officially started the wind resource assessment campaign after successfully installing and testing the met mast facility in Mabini, Batangas for its potential 50-MW Mabini wind energy project.

A one-week functional test of the meteorological mast was undertaken to ensure it will perform according to its design intent during the period of wind resource assessment.

The assessment will verify the wind characteristics of the area for a potential wind power farm.

Basic Energy said a favorable one-year period of assessment campaign would lead to the micro siting process to  determine the wind turbine locations, as well as its design.

The wind power farm is expected to operate and deliver power energy to the grid by 2027.

Given the encouraging early and preliminary data being gathered by the existing met mast already installed, Basic Energy said its board approved the request of MEC for additional funding to purchase and install a LIDAR system in its service  contract area.

Basic Energy earlier said it was allocating P6.35 million for the  exploration of  prospective areas for wind power development.

The company has seven areas of interest for possible wind power development, in line with its thrust to search and develop other power plant projects, particularly solar and wind.

MEC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

He wore himself out

By Francis J. Kong | 1 day ago
The author Scott Fitzgerald was fascinated with wealth and glamor. He was driven and ungodly, talented but also impossibly immature.
Business
fbtw
House OKs GUIDE bill financing small businesses on final reading

House OKs GUIDE bill financing small businesses on final reading

By Franco Luna | 2 days ago
“It is essential that these enterprises are given necessary access to credit and financial assistance. It is hereby...
Business
fbtw

ALI to develop P5.2 billion estate in Bulacan

By Iris Gonzales | 3 days ago
Ayala Land Inc. is pouring an initial investment of P5.2 billion to jumpstart its newest estate, Crossroads, which will rise in Plaridel, Bulacan.
Business
fbtw

Affordable and sufficient food first

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 1 day ago
With the Philippines facing supply shortfalls and high prices on a number of agricultural and food items, San Miguel Corp. president Ramon S. Ang is confident his latest initiatives will help attain the goal of food...
Business
fbtw
Cebu Pacific ramps up Hong Kong flights

Cebu Pacific ramps up Hong Kong flights

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
Budget carrier Cebu Pacific has raised the number of its daily flights to Hong Kong one of the last to reopen from the pandemic...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest

PIDS urges use of FTAs to enhance Philippines competitiveness

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
The government will need to step up efforts to encourage firms to utilize free trade agreements to help them become more competitive, according to state think tank Philippine Institute for Development Studies.
Business
fbtw

Fed Grinch spoils Christmas rally

By Wilson Sy | 1 hour ago
Just like the character in the books of Dr. Seuss, Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell is now acting like the Grinch who stole Christmas.
Business
fbtw

COVID-19 delays Philippines goal of upper middle-income status

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
The Philippines is now expected to reach upper middle-income status by 2025 instead of 2024, the National Economic and Development Authority said.
Business
fbtw

SEC commits to accountability, sustainability

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
The Securities and Exchange Commission has underscored its commitment to accountability and sustainability.
Business
fbtw

The Banker lauds Metrobank as 2022 Bank of the Year

1 hour ago
Metropolitan Bank &Trust Co. continues to go from strength to strength as it secures its third big award for the year, after The Banker names it as the “Bank of the Year in the Philippines” for 202...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with