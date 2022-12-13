Philippine internet users to gain from launch of MEO satellites

MANILA, Philippines — Satellite operator SES S.A. will deploy a medium earth orbit (MEO) constellation into space that will soon provide internet users in the Philippines with multiple gigabits per second of service.

SES said yesterday that it would launch on Dec. 16 its second generation MEO satellites that will deliver internet from space to countries in Southeast Asia, including in the Philippines.

The MEO constellation, named O3b mPOWER, can reach terabit level of scale when it is turned online by the third quarter of 2023.

According to SES, O3b mPOWER will offer connectivity services with low latency and download speed of at least 50 Mbps. In its full capacity, the MEO system can extend multiple gigabits per second of service that can power the aeronautical, energy, maritime and telco industries.

Further, SES expects governments and institutions across the world to tap the O3b mPOWER for their internet connectivity. In the Philippines, the Luxembourg-based firm sees opportunity for 76.01 million internet subscribers to improve the quality and speed of their connection.

SES also wants to use the O3b mPOWER to provide Filipinos in rural areas with access to the internet, especially as telco players are finding it challenging to build terrestrial infrastructure in remote locations.

“There is high connectivity in urban areas, but the opposite applies to rural areas,” SES said.

“O3b mPOWER will help further bridge the digital divide in previously unconnected areas in the the [Philippines] by delivering high-quality connectivity in remote areas where geography makes communications infrastructure expensive to build,” it said.

SES said O3b mPOWER can support 4G and 5G connections in remote areas. From here, the firm said the government can proceed with its plan to raise internet penetration and, in turn, promote digital transformation in the regions.

Apart from this, O3b mPOWER can strengthen the network base for cloud adoption and digital transformation of individuals and enterprises. Likewise, the government can maximize the MEO satellites for its relief and rescue missions in times of natural calamity.

Unlike infrastructure in land and in sea, space-based assets allow telco players to provide their customers with uninterrupted service by beaming internet to the surface wherever they may be.

The O3b mPOWER is expected to service mobile networks with more than 15 million end users, as well as four oil giants and four cruise multinationals, once it is activated by the third quarter of 2023.