^

Business

AboitizPower bags highest rating for internal auditing

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
December 9, 2022 | 12:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — Aboitiz Power Corp. has secured the highest possible rating from an internationally recognized group for the efficiency, effectiveness, and conformance to global standards of its internal auditing processes.

The Institute of Internal Auditors-Australia (IIA-Australia), a leading body which represents more than 200,000 members in 170 countries, has found that AboitizPower’s internal audit group (IAG) “generally conforms” to global auditing standards with an “optimizing” maturity level assessment.

“The AboitizPower Internal Audit team has achieved 100 percent conformance with the standards and a maturity rating of optimizing across all standards,” IIA-Austrlia accredited assessor Kylie McRae said.

In its report, IIA-Australia said the IAG is “built on solid foundations, operating professionally, and focused on building a high-performing function that meets the needs of AboitizPower.”

It also said that  IAG continues to seek and implement ways to improve, especially with regard to its charter, quality assurance and improvement, as well as internal audit resourcing.

In its maturity assessment, IIA-Australia described IAG as “leading” for its innovative best practices and strategic partnerships.

“We value feedback from external parties because this provides us with crucial perspectives on how we can do better. This recognition is a testament to our commitment to the highest of standards,” AboitizPower president and CEO Manny Rubio said.

AboitizPower vice president for internal audit Juan Pascual Cosare said an internal audit facilitated by an independent third party is imperative in ensuring that the company operates within industry standards and continues to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of its risk management, control, and governance processes.

IAG provides assurance and consulting services to the company’s various strategic businesses, which include its  generation and distribution groups, commercial operations, business and project development and execution, as well as corporate support units.

“This achievement is a 10-year accumulation of learnings, overcoming challenges and persistence to be a world-class internal audit organization,” Cosare said.

AboitizPower serves as the holding company for the Aboitiz Group’s investments in power generation, distribution, and retail electricity services.

It is one of the largest power producers in the country with a balanced portfolio of assets located nationwide.

ABOITIZ
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Fumble

By Boo Chanco | 12 hours ago
The good news is, they have backtracked. Rep. Stella Quimbo announced that they have decided to drop SSS and GSIS as sources of funding for the proposed Maharlika Sovereign Wealth Fund.
Business
fbtw
Mining industry sparkles, to end year on high note

Mining industry sparkles, to end year on high note

12 hours ago
The Department of Environment and Natural Resources sees a promising mining industry performance, with output expected to...
Business
fbtw

San Miguel, Jollibee emerge as stock favorites in October

By Iris Gonzales | 12 hours ago
Conglomerates San Miguel Corp. and Jollibee Foods Corp. ( emerged as the favorite of foreign stock market investors for the month of October, based on the latest Market Call report.
Business
fbtw
Finance chief expects sustained growth in Q4

Finance chief expects sustained growth in Q4

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 12 hours ago
The head of the economic team of the Marcos administration is optimistic that overall growth in the last quarter of the year...
Business
fbtw
SSS hopeful it can still invest in MWF

SSS hopeful it can still invest in MWF

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 12 hours ago
The Social Security System is still hoping it can invest in the Maharlika Wealth Fund in the future after lawmakers decided...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Refund completion triggers Meralco rate hike in December

Refund completion triggers Meralco rate hike in December

By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 42 minutes ago
The rate hike translates to an increase of around P66 in the total electricity bill of a typical household consuming 200...
Business
fbtw

BDO Insure offers dengue protection

53 minutes ago
BDO Insure is now offering an affordable dengue insurance plan for an individual and his or her family’s financial protection. For a premium amounting to P300 per year, Plan A provides cash assistance worth...
Business
fbtw
Jollibee 'no comment' on potential Highlands Coffee stake sale

Jollibee 'no comment' on potential Highlands Coffee stake sale

3 hours ago
That’s the key: for JFC, a “successful” stake sale is one that pegs a high-enough valuation to make the...
Business
fbtw
Quick Take: DITO CME's new director and 3 more market updates

Quick Take: DITO CME's new director and 3 more market updates

3 hours ago
With DITO’s overwhelming exposure to exchange rate fluctuations, having someone like Mr. Ravelas “in the room”...
Business
fbtw
Musk faces legal onslaught from angry ex-Twitter workers

Musk faces legal onslaught from angry ex-Twitter workers

By Julie Jammot | 4 hours ago
The purge initiated by Elon Musk at Twitter when he took over the company left more than half of its 7,500 employees on the...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with