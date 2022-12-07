^

RCBC scales up digital payments via Bills Pay

Lawrence Agcaoili - The Philippine Star
December 7, 2022 | 12:00am
Lito Villanueva, chief innovation and inclusion officer at RCBC, credited the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) for promoting the interoperability of the country’s finance system via Bills Pay Ph.
MANILA, Philippines — Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. (RCBC) continues to scale up the country’s adoption of digital payments by being a pioneer in the rollout of a new interoperable bills payment facility.

“The Bills Pay Ph is a welcome initiative that will further accelerate digital payments and improve ease of our lives through convenient, seamless, and fast bills payment across different billers, banks, and e-wallets,” he said.

In partnership with the Philippine Payments Management Inc., Bills Pay Ph is an interoperable facility that aims to improve the efficiency of interbank bills payment across different billers.

The interoperability feature offers hassle-free bills payment, as customers do not need to open new and different accounts for different billers.

Users can pay their bills through QRph codes printed on the billing statements, whether sent online or paper-based. The initiative allows users to do multiple bills payment in just a matter of clicks, saving time and money from lining up at payment centers.

“In areas where going to an ATM is not very convenient, clearly, all of these things are quite useful… The question now is how this evolves further and gets better and better? I think the future is very bright in this respect. More and more people now have accounts. If we had relied completely on banks that have physical branches, we would not have done this far,” said BSP Governor Felipe Medalla.

In the demonstration of the new facility, RCBC served as the receiving financial institution (RFI) generating the QRph integrated in all electronic statements of account (eSOA) or billing statements of Converge. Medalla demonstrated the use by scanning a QRph code found on a Converge eSOA. In just a matter of seconds, the payment transaction was successful.

“This new interoperable payments facility will hasten the digitalization of one of the most common payment use cases in the country—bills payment, as it will unify the country’s fragmented bills payment mechanisms by allowing and ensuring that the biller can collect from its customers without requiring both parties to transact through a common payment service provider (PSP). It will eliminate inefficiencies in the bills collection process,” BSP Deputy Governor Mamerto Tangonan said.

“Bills Pay Ph will be a powerful tool for both consumers and businesses alike, because it makes it more convenient for customers to pay their billers, and allows billers to collect payments from their customers through digital channels even though the PSPs of the biller and the customer are different,” Tangonan added.

For years, RCBC, through its dedicated arm for digital enterprise and innovations, has been an advocate of digital payments and cash-lite society.

Through the first multi-lingual financial inclusion mobile app in Taglish and Cebuano languages, RCBC is able to bank the underserved and unbanked sectors.

Recently, RCBC launched the country’s first physical-digital banking experience RCBC MoneyBela Barangayan Banking, to facilitate bank transactions even at the farthest barangays of the country.

