^

Business

Philippine pushes cross-border real-time payments

Lawrence Agcaoili - The Philippine Star
December 4, 2022 | 12:00am
Philippine pushes cross-border real-time payments
BSP Governor Felipe Medalla said the Philippines recently signified interest to join the initiative of the BIS Innovation Hub dubbed as Project Nexus.
Walter Bollozos

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines is pushing an initiative of the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) to develop a multilateral solution connecting the real-time payment systems of participating countries, according to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas.

BSP Governor Felipe Medalla said the Philippines recently signified interest to join the initiative of the BIS Innovation Hub dubbed as Project Nexus.

Project Nexus, which is a model for connecting national payment systems into a cross-border platform, is moving to testing phase from design phase.

It aims to make it easier for instant payment systems to connect to each other across borders, enabling cross-border payments in less than 60 seconds.

“Not only do we believe that digitalization will increase efficiency and improve governance, but we also see it as a way to expand financial inclusion,” Medalla said in a pre-recorded speech during the GCash Digital Excellence Awards 2022.

On cross-border payments, Medalla said the vision is to make it possible for payments within ASEAN using only mobile phones.

“We see tremendous benefits from smooth cross-border payments, especially for overseas Filipinos and their dependents,” he said.

The BSP is working toward linking InstaPay with the fast payment systems of our ASEAN neighbors, such as Singapore’s PayNow and Malaysia’s DuitNow.

At the sidelines of the G20 Summit last month, the BSP signed a deal with its counterparts from Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand to deepen cooperation on payment connectivity.

He said the Philippines has come a long way in its digital finance transformation journey.

“We began with the test-and-learn approach in the early 2000s. Back then, the financial system was dominated by banks. But GCash, along with other service providers, offered an alternative domestic money transfer scheme in the form of e-money,” Medalla said.

Under its Digital Payments Transformation Roadmap, the central bank aims to convert 50 percent of total retail payments to electronic channels and increase the number of Filipino adults with bank accounts to 70 percent by 2023.

With the COVID-19 pandemic serving as catalyst, the share of digital payments to total retail transactions grew to 30.3 percent last year from 20.1 percent in 2020, while the number of banked Filipino adults almost doubled to 56 percent.

Medalla said payments by persons to merchants, fund transfers between two persons as well as salary and wage payments by businesses continue to drive digital payments growth.

He said the central bank continues to spearhead digitalization initiatives that serve as financial lifelines to micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and the microfinance sector.

“We want to ensure that every microentrepreneur has the means to flourish in the new digital economy,” he said.

Medalla said the BSP is set to launch the Request to Pay and Direct Debit facilities soon after the introduction of the interoperable Bills Pay PH facility.

As a regulator, the BSP is also working toward managing and reducing these risks through tough and responsive regulations.

“The BSP is crafting cybersecurity policies that will require banks and other financial institutions under our supervision to adopt even more robust technology risk management systems and effective cybersecurity resilience controls and measures,” Medalla said.

BIS

PAYMENT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Does the P250-B Maharlika Wealth Fund make sense?

Does the P250-B Maharlika Wealth Fund make sense?

By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 17 hours ago
Lawmakers allied with President Marcos are pushing for the creation of a P250-billion sovereign wealth fund. But will it work...
Business
fbtw
Peso pierces 55:$1, highest in 4 months

Peso pierces 55:$1, highest in 4 months

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
The peso continued to strengthen against the dollar, piercing 55 to $1 yesterday to hit its strongest level in nearly four...
Business
fbtw

The President’s promise

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 1 day ago
In 2015, during the Asia CEO Forum, then senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. already gave the Filipino nation an idea of what his administration would be like.
Business
fbtw
BSP launches new digital payment facility

BSP launches new digital payment facility

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 3 days ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas and the Philippine Payments Management Inc. yesterday launched a new digital payment channel...
Business
fbtw

My daily leadership reminder list

By Francis J. Kong | 1 day ago
When I was young, I thought I was always right and everybody else was wrong. I tend to believe that the problem was everyone else.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
ASEAN exports seen moderating in 2023

ASEAN exports seen moderating in 2023

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
Growth in Southeast Asia’s exports could moderate next year amid expectations of weaker global economic growth, according...
Business
fbtw
Work-from-home policy to spur demand for office space in provinces

Work-from-home policy to spur demand for office space in provinces

By Catherine Talavera | 1 hour ago
The government’s move to allow 100 percent work-from-home arrangement for information technology- business process management...
Business
fbtw
AllHome starts shift to solar power

AllHome starts shift to solar power

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
Villar-owned AllHome, the country’s home improvement one-stop-shop, has started its shift to solar energy.
Business
fbtw
CIMB aims to double loan book next year

CIMB aims to double loan book next year

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
Digital banking services provider CIMB Bank Philippines aims to double its loan book next year to service the needs of its...
Business
fbtw

Philippine budget transparency slips declines

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
The Philippines slipped eight notches in terms of budget transparency last year but the country remained among the top performers in Southeast Asia.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with