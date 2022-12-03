Ridgewood Towers Premier ready for turnover in 2023

MANILA, Philippines — C-5 Mansions Development Corp. is getting ready for the turnover of units at Ridgewood Towers Premier on schedule by the second half of 2023, with 70 percent of the structural works completed.

“We have reached this construction milestone despite the many difficulties during the height of the pandemic. Thus, we are confident that we will meet our turnover target within the third quarter of 2023,” C-5 Mansions COO Alfonso Keh Jr. said.

With the major structure completed, C-5 Mansions will now focus on finishing works such as painting, installation of fixtures, waterproofing and elevator installation.

Located just across Bonifacio Global City, Ridgewood Towers Premier features a whole array of amenities for unit buyers. A few remaining units are still available for investors and homebuyers, with a choice of one-bedroom units, one-bedroom units with balcony or the more spacious two-bedroom units with balcony.

To sweeten the pot, Keh said unit buyers this holiday season will receive free appliances and gift cards.

To help sweeten the pot, buyers who place a reservation until Dec. 31 will get appliances and gift cards for free. For starters, all buyers who place a reservation until Dec. 31 will get a free Everest no-freeze inverter refrigerator, while buyers who also place a minimum 10 percent downpayment will automatically receive a free Everest air conditioning unit. Depending on unit category, unit owners will receive either a free Everest one-hp window-type air conditioner or an Everest one-hp split-type air conditioner upon turnover.

Also upon reservation, investors automatically get two weekday lunch buffet tickets at Niu by Vikings located at the nearby SM Aura Premier.