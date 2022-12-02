Bria Homes bullish on Bulacan’s growth

MANILA, Philippines — Villar-owned Bria Homes, one of the country’s leading developers in the affordable housing segment, plans to expand its offerings in Bulacan as it capitalizes on the province’s increasing potential for accelerated economic growth and property appreciation.

“In choosing locations, we do not only consider their advantages for homebuyers and investors but also for the property market as a whole. For Bulacan, offering a variety of housing options will serve to support its rise from a metro satellite to a bona fide development district,” said Bria division head Margarita Romero.

She said prospective residents of Bria Homes would benefit from Bulacan’s large number of malls, hospitals, and schools that are easily accessible through public transport. Traveling to the big cities will likewise be a breeze, with expressways like NLEX and SCTEX allowing for reasonable travel times. Ongoing developments, like MRT Line 7 and the New Manila International Airport, only show even greater promise for Bulacan’s future connectedness.

Located at the northern portion of Metro Manila, Bulacan also reveals an allure that homebuyers have long missed out on. For one, the province is host to diverse tourist draws that include old cathedrals and churches, historic sites, folksy festivals, natural and man-made attractions. Bikers and sightseers can revel in picturesque views of the Sierra Madre mountain range and the vast plains of Luzon. Outdoorsy people can also explore Bulacan’s selection of mountains, caves, rivers, and nature reserves–each offering treks for both beginners and seasoned adventurers.