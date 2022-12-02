^

Business

Bria Homes bullish on Bulacan’s growth

The Philippine Star
December 2, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Villar-owned Bria Homes, one of the country’s leading developers in the affordable housing segment, plans to expand its offerings in Bulacan as it capitalizes on the province’s increasing potential for accelerated economic growth and property appreciation.

“In choosing locations, we do not only consider their advantages for homebuyers and investors but also for the property market as a whole. For Bulacan, offering a variety of housing options will serve to support its rise from a metro satellite to a bona fide development district,” said Bria division head Margarita Romero.

She said prospective residents of Bria Homes would benefit from Bulacan’s large number of malls, hospitals, and schools that are easily accessible through public transport. Traveling to the big cities will likewise be a breeze, with expressways like NLEX and SCTEX allowing for reasonable travel times. Ongoing developments, like MRT Line 7 and the New Manila International Airport, only show even greater promise for Bulacan’s future connectedness.

Located at the northern portion of Metro Manila, Bulacan also reveals an allure that homebuyers have long missed out on. For one, the province is host to diverse tourist draws that include old cathedrals and churches, historic sites, folksy festivals, natural and man-made attractions. Bikers and sightseers can revel in picturesque views of the Sierra Madre mountain range and the vast plains of Luzon. Outdoorsy people can also explore Bulacan’s selection of mountains, caves, rivers, and nature reserves–each offering treks for both beginners and seasoned adventurers.

BRIA HOMES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Fishy ban on salmon

By Boo Chanco | 2 days ago
There is something fishy with the sudden interest of BFAR to implement a 1999 order to ban the sale of some imported fish in wet markets and supermarkets. Covered by the ban are salmon head and belly, and pompa...
Business
fbtw

Kabayan 2022: Bringing together OFWs, MSMEs, and digitalization

By Joey Concepcion | 1 day ago
Long before I founded Go Negosyo 17 years ago, OFWs have been powering the Philippine economy for many years.
Business
fbtw
Liberty Flour Mills to sell Makati asset to property unit

Liberty Flour Mills to sell Makati asset to property unit

By Danessa Rivera | 2 days ago
Listed flour manufacturer Liberty Flour Mills Inc. is set to unload its real estate asset in Makati City to its property unit...
Business
fbtw

Why did the peso strengthen?

By Wilson Sy | 4 days ago
After hovering at the 59 level, the peso continued its strong rebound last week. The peso posted a weekly return of one percent and gained 3.3 percent in the past month.
Business
fbtw
BSP launches new digital payment facility

BSP launches new digital payment facility

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas and the Philippine Payments Management Inc. yesterday launched a new digital payment channel...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
JFC: Philippines to attract $128 billion FDI by 2030

JFC: Philippines to attract $128 billion FDI by 2030

By Catherine Talavera | 1 hour ago
The Joint Foreign Chambers of the Philippines has raised its foreign direct investments target to $128 billion by the end...
Business
fbtw
Philippines among top recipients of remittances this year &nbsp;

Philippines among top recipients of remittances this year  

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
The Philippines is expected to be among the top recipients of remittances this year, with money sent from overseas seen to...
Business
fbtw
Factory activity perks up as demand improves in November

Factory activity perks up as demand improves in November

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
The country’s manufacturing activity picked up slightly in November from the previous month on improved demand conditions,...
Business
fbtw
Stocks halt rally on profit taking . &nbsp;

Stocks halt rally on profit taking .  

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
Local stocks bucked the uptrend in other emerging markets yesterday as the main index fell on profit taking, putting a stop...
Business
fbtw

MPTC offers P2 billion to finance NLEX-Skyway link

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
The Metro Pacific Group is willing to finance the interconnection bridge linking the North Luzon Expressway and Skyway to provide motorists with a seamless route between the north and south of Metro Manila.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with