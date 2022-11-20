DTI-BPS to host meeting of international standards body

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Philippine Standards of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI-BPS) is set to host the meeting of an international standards organization later this month.

In a statement, the DTI-BPS said it will be hosting the first International Electrotechnical Commission/ Technical Committee (IEC/TC) 64 Electrical Installations and Protection Against Electric Shock – Working Group (WG) 43 Meeting and its related events on Nov. 22 to 24 at the Taal Vista Hotel, Tagaytay City, Cavite.

The IEC/TC 64 – WG 43 was created in November 2019 with 11 participating members, namely, France, the United Kingdom, Australia, Malaysia, Spain, India, Austria, Finland, Germany, Italy and the Philippines.

The DTI-BPS, as the National Standards Body (NSB) of the Philippines, participates in the WG 43.

The meeting aims to develop a series of application guides complying with the IEC 60364 for low-voltage electrical installations in order to provide guidance to the National Committees, standards users, and electrical designers in the application of the IEC 60364 to the five indicated systems particularly motor protection, lightning protection, lightning circuit guide, uninterruptible power systems, generators and automatic transfer switch.

“Relative there to, the DTI-BPS has established the Technical Committee on Electrical Installations and Protection against Electric Shock (BPS/TC 77) to mirror the work of the IEC/TC 64,”the DTI-BPS said.

Experts of BPS/TC 77 come from various sectors such as the government, consumers or users, trade or industry, professional association, and academia.

An IEC Seminar on Energy Efficiency and the National Electrical Code (NEC) and IEC Wiring Rules will also be held to impart knowledge and ideas to technical experts of the BPS/TC 77 as well as other electrical engineering practitioners in a number of areas.

Among these areas are the Mexico National Committee’s experience with IEC adoption in a National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA)-based electrical system, discussion on practical IEC adoption in Asia, and energy efficiency standards.

“The seminar also aims to help the Philippines’ Institute of Integrated Electrical Engineers (IIEE) members, particularly the Philippine Electrical Code Committee members, have a better understanding of applying IEC standards to NEC-based wiring rules,”the DTI-BPS said.

It said the seminar would also serve as a platform for technical exchange between local experts from different electrical industries and the energy sector and international experts, particularly on energy efficiency-related practices and standards.

The DTI-BPS serves as the National Standards Body (NSB) of the Philippines and is mandated to develop, promulgate, and implement standards for all products in the Philippines, to promote standardization activities in the country, and to ensure the manufacture, production, and distribution of quality products for the protection of the consumer.