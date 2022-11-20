^

Business

Manulife opens online shop for insurance

Louise Maureen Simeon - The Philippine Star
November 20, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Manulife Philippines, the local unit of Manulife Financial Corp., has opened an online store for some of its insurance products amid the growing demand for digital services.

Manulife recently started Manulife Life which will serve as a digital channel for Filipinos to conveniently get insurance products online.

Rahul Hora, Manulife Philippines president and CEO, said Manulife Shop aims to provide “intuitive, convenient, and frictionless customer experience for today’s hyper-digital Filipinos.”

This is also in line with the insurance firm’s goal to be a digital leader in the industry.

“Through Manulife Shop, we respond to the needs of Filipinos who want access to easy and affordable insurance protection options, with the comfort of digitally driven customer experiences where they can transact seamlessly,” Hora said.

Manulife Shop offers annually renewable insurance products that customers can choose depending on their budget.

The platform was developed in collaboration with Democrance, an insurance technology product that digitizes distribution channels and insurance value chains for emerging market segments.

Currently, Manulife offers three insurance products via its online shop.

These are accident life insurance plans for P199 a year, term life insurance plans for at least P249 annually, and a combination of both for a little less than P450.

A recent study of Manulife showed that Filipinos are looking for more digitally-enabled insurance and investments to secure protection.

Based on Manulife’s survey, 33 percent of millennials and 25 percent of Gen Z bought insurance in the last 12 months.

Another 41 percent of them also intend to buy insurance online in the next 12 months.

The survey also showed that top insurance products purchased by the younger generation in the last 12 months include life insurance and medical insurance, both at 28 percent each.
Also included are investment-linked insurance, education, and retirement plans.

Most Filipinos cited convenience, sense of security, and protection as to the top reasons they bought online insurance across segments.

MANULIFE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
It&rsquo;s more expensive in the Philippines

It’s more expensive in the Philippines

By Boo Chanco | 2 days ago
It really is more fun in the Philippines.
Business
fbtw

Japan’s Mitsukoshi mall opens in BGC

By Iris Gonzales | 2 days ago
Federal Land Inc., the real estate firm  of GT Capital Holdings, yesterday unveiled the Philippines’ first Mitsukoshi mall, located at Bonifacio Global City in Taguig, beside Grand Hyatt Manila.
Business
fbtw

$157 billion offshore wind projects in the pipeline – DOE

By Richmond Mercurio | 2 days ago
The Department of Energy is set to enhance the policies and guidelines governing offshore wind developments with over $157 billion worth of such projects in the country’s pipeline.
Business
fbtw
Deficit-to-GDP ratio eases to 6.5% in Q3 &nbsp;

Deficit-to-GDP ratio eases to 6.5% in Q3  

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 3 days ago
The share of the budget deficit to the country’s output slightly softened to 6.5 percent in the third quarter, with...
Business
fbtw

Choosing the right bull

By Francis J. Kong | 1 day ago
Let me tell you a story about the Farmer and The Bulls.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Meralco vows support to hotel sector

Meralco vows support to hotel sector

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Manila Electric Co. has expressed its commitment to support the recovery of local hotel operators as they bounce back from...
Business
fbtw
AMLC flags P14 billion suspicious transactions in online casinos &nbsp;

AMLC flags P14 billion suspicious transactions in online casinos  

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
Some P14 billion suspicious transactions involving the internet-based casino sector were recorded between 2013 and 2019, according...
Business
fbtw
Luzon agricultural councils back industry reforms

Luzon agricultural councils back industry reforms

By Danessa Rivera | 1 hour ago
Agricultural and Fishery Councils in Luzon are pushing for stronger private sector engagement in policy formulation, monitoring...
Business
fbtw

DPWH reviews right-of-way policies

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
The Department of Public Works and Highways is reviewing its issuances and policies on right-of-way as it bids to hasten the completion for big-ticket infrastructure projects.
Business
fbtw
ADB recognizes role of women farmers in Asia

ADB recognizes role of women farmers in Asia

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
Countries in Asia are urged to provide support for women farmers to ease the food security crisis in the region, according...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with