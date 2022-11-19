^

Business

Converge to provide free WiFi in 9 airports

Elijah Felice Rosales - The Philippine Star
November 19, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Internet provider Converge ICT Solutions Inc. has partnered with the government to provide the public with WiFi services in nine airports across the country.

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) has sealed a deal with Converge for the provision of free WiFi in the passenger terminals of nine international and regional airports.

Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista said the free public WiFi services cover the departure and arrival areas of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) as well as Mactan-Cebu International Airport and Francisco Bangoy International Airport.

Converge is also extending fiber connectivity in the passenger terminals of the Bacolod-Silay Airport, Iloilo International Airport, Laoag International Airport and Pagadian Airport. The Internet provider will also deliver free Wi-Fi to Tacloban Airport and Zamboanga International Airport.

Under the agreement, Converge would provide free and secure Internet service for 60 minutes per day for every user.

Passengers can experience a minimum bandwidth speed of one GB at 80 percent service reliability in the arrival and departure areas of the selected airports.

Bautista said the DOTr wants to enhance the quality of Internet services in domestic airports through the partnership it signed with Converge.

“This joint project with Converge signifies our commitment to improve the connectivity services in our transport facilities, particularly in our airports,” Bautista added.

“Further, we are launching this initiative to provide connectivity to our passengers through digital technology,” the DOTr chief said.

Earlier, Converge bagged a deal from Luzon International Premiere Development Corp. to provide high-speed Internet for Clark International Airport. The agreement enables the gateway to run on direct Internet access (DIA) to ensure it has a dedicated line for online access.

The DIA provides business tenants in the Clark airport with uninterrupted connectivity that could raise their productivity in the process. It also sets up an end-to-end fiber infrastructure that firms within the gateway can use not only to connect to the Internet, but also to secure their database.

Converge has set up a total of 6.73 million fiber ports and is servicing at least 1.85 million customers as of end September, leaving it with nearly five million assets that it can sell out to customers, both residential and enterprise, without incurring additional cost.

Converge aims to cover 55 percent of all households next year.

WIFI
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
It&rsquo;s more expensive in the Philippines

It’s more expensive in the Philippines

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
It really is more fun in the Philippines.
Business
fbtw

Japan’s Mitsukoshi mall opens in BGC

By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
Federal Land Inc., the real estate firm  of GT Capital Holdings, yesterday unveiled the Philippines’ first Mitsukoshi mall, located at Bonifacio Global City in Taguig, beside Grand Hyatt Manila.
Business
fbtw
Solar Philippines on track to build world&rsquo;s largest solar farm

Solar Philippines on track to build world’s largest solar farm

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Solar Philippines has gained significant headway in its plans to develop the world’s largest solar farm.
Business
fbtw

$157 billion offshore wind projects in the pipeline – DOE

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
The Department of Energy is set to enhance the policies and guidelines governing offshore wind developments with over $157 billion worth of such projects in the country’s pipeline.
Business
fbtw
Deficit-to-GDP ratio eases to 6.5% in Q3 &nbsp;

Deficit-to-GDP ratio eases to 6.5% in Q3  

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 2 days ago
The share of the budget deficit to the country’s output slightly softened to 6.5 percent in the third quarter, with...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Manila Water to fill up supply shortfall in Cebu

Manila Water to fill up supply shortfall in Cebu

By Danessa Rivera | 41 minutes ago
Razon-led Manila Water Philippine Ventures Inc. (MWPV) is eyeing to serve around a third of the 250 million liters per day...
Business
fbtw
Philippines pushes for urgent, bolder climate action

Philippines pushes for urgent, bolder climate action

By Danessa Rivera | 41 minutes ago
Environment Secretary Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga is pushing for urgent and bolder climate action through financing and technical...
Business
fbtw
More, but less hefty, rate hikes expected

More, but less hefty, rate hikes expected

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 41 minutes ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas may deliver more but less aggressive interest rate hikes after delivering a cumulative 300-basis-point...
Business
fbtw
BOP reverts to surplus after 6 months in deficit

BOP reverts to surplus after 6 months in deficit

41 minutes ago
The country’s balance of payments position finally reverted to a surplus in October, ending six months of huge deficits,...
Business
fbtw
Stocks notch 2nd straight day of gains

Stocks notch 2nd straight day of gains

By Iris Gonzales | 41 minutes ago
Local stocks inched up for the second straight session yesterday amid broader strength, recording their fifth consecutive...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with