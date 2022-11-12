^

Business

CEZA cancels license of online casino operator

The Philippine Star
November 12, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Cagayan Economic Zone Authority (CEZA) has cancelled the 25-year license agreement with Foremost Cagayan Development and Leisure Corp. (FCDLC) after an evaluation showed it is “grossly disadvantageous” to the government and it failed to deliver on its investment commitments.

CEZA administrator and CEO Jaime Escano terminated the FCDLC license after three years.

“We are constrained to terminate the license agreement effective immediately on the ground that the same is grossly disadvantageous to CEZA,” Escano said in a letter to FCDLC president Chan Wa Fai.

“Upon the conclusion of the audit and evaluation that was conducted on all licensees and registered enterprises engaged in interactive gaming activities, we found that Foremost Cagayan Development and Leisure Corp. did not comply with its obligations under its license agreement.”

CEZA authorized FCDLC to establish and develop a smart city and industrial park, an international airport, generation and distribution facilities for power, water or other public utilities and residential complexes or township within the Cagayan ecozone, all in connection with the development, operation and conduct of interactive gaming facilities and land-based casino enterprises and facilities.

FCDLC was granted a 25-year license in 2019 to operate an online casino inside the Freeport. As part of the agreement, FCDLC has committed to invest $500 million or $33.333 million over the next 15 years to develop the various complexes.

Escano said FCDLC did not make a similar investment commitment and only warranted that “it has the financial capability to undertake the required investment commitment.”

FCDLC has not proven to be financially capable to undertake the required investment commitment, he said.

CEZA said the FCDLC did not fulfill its commitment to invest $500 million or $33.333 million over the next 15 years.

It noted that FCDLC only invested nearly P250 million in the last three years while incurring losses during the same period.

CEZA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Senator wants LGUs to provide their own mass transport systems

Senator wants LGUs to provide their own mass transport systems

By Franco Luna | 8 hours ago
A senator wants local government units to develop their own mass transportation system and address mobility concerns...
Business
fbtw
Bulacan airport civil works 42% complete

Bulacan airport civil works 42% complete

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 2 days ago
The New Manila International Airport, set to be the largest airport in the Philippines, is gaining headway in its civil works,...
Business
fbtw

Privatizing airports

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
Now that DOTr Secretary Jimmy Bautista appears to have received an important new vote of confidence from Junior, he can proceed with his plan to modernize airport operations. Malacañang reportedly rescinded...
Business
fbtw

PAL to fly from Clark International Airport

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 2 days ago
Flag carrier Philippine Airlines will broaden its international network before the year ends by activating flights to East Asian destinations from the Clark International Airport.
Business
fbtw
Security Bank's Q3 profits improve as revitalized economy boosts lending

Security Bank's Q3 profits improve as revitalized economy boosts lending

By Ramon Royandoyan | 10 hours ago
Revenues in the third quarter grew 12% year-on-year to P10.2 billion, inching up 2% on a quarterly basis.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Demand for telco towers on the rise

Demand for telco towers on the rise

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 47 minutes ago
The Philippines requires up to 4,000 new towers every year to meet the rising demand for data connectivity across the country,...
Business
fbtw
Growth forecasts hiked as economy roars back &nbsp;

Growth forecasts hiked as economy roars back  

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 47 minutes ago
The Philippine economy is expected to  grow by more than seven percent this year after roaring back in the third quarter...
Business
fbtw
ADB approves $15 million assistance for SEA climate change program

ADB approves $15 million assistance for SEA climate change program

By Louella Desiderio | 47 minutes ago
The Asian Development Bank has approved a $15-million program to promote climate change adaptation and mitigation in Southeast...
Business
fbtw
Market experts laud Q3 GDP performance

Market experts laud Q3 GDP performance

By Iris Gonzales | 47 minutes ago
President Marcos’ decision to reopen the economy proved to be the right step in boosting economic growth, as seen in...
Business
fbtw
PAL poised to end 2022 in the green

PAL poised to end 2022 in the green

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 47 minutes ago
Lucio Tan’s Philippine Airlines looks to close the year in the green after ending the third quarter in profit, pushing...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with