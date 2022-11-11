^

Business

D&L sees record income in 2022

The Philippine Star
November 11, 2022 | 12:00am
D&L sees record income in 2022
Lao
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — D&L Industries, the listed chemicals manufacturer, reported a net income of P2.5 billion in the nine months to September, up 17 percent year-on-year.

This is already at par with the P2.6 billion full year income reported in 2021 and marks the highest nine-month income in the company’s history.

“With the strong earnings momentum so far this year and near-term catalysts such as the anticipated holiday-induced spending and the lifting of mask requirements indoors, our earnings are on-track to possibly exceed our record net income booked in 2018,”  D&L president and CEO Alvin Lao said in a recent press briefing.

In the third quarter alone, D&L booked a record net income of P910 million, up 18 percent year-on-year.

Across its different business segments, food ingredients posted a volume growth of 24 percent  but earnings declined by six percent due to the extreme volatility in commodity prices this year.

Strong demand for organic coconut oil-based products, meanwhile, boosted Chemrez’s performance as it posted a record quarterly income.

Overall, Chemrez’s earnings grew by 53 percent during the nine-month period.

Oleochemicals division, the main growth driver, saw its volume rise by 51 percent year-on-year.

The company’s specialty plastics business saw net income rise by 12 percent even as volume declined by 18 percent.

“The drop in volume was mainly due to the disruptions brought about by the Omicron surge in January and the global shortage of semiconductor chips used in automotive which resulted in lower demand for wire harness,” D&L said.

Consumer products previously referred to as aerosols, saw income decline by 23 percent due to higher raw material prices but earnings were still well-above pre-pandemic income level.

Lao said the exports division continued its positive momentum with revenues jumping 60 percent year-on-year.

Export contribution to total revenues for the month stood at 33 percent, which shows the company’s commitment to diversifying its revenue base.

Lao said that while global macro concerns remain, the company is buoyed by strong fundamentals.

“We look forward to the commercial operations of our Batangas plant starting next year. This will be instrumental in enabling our next leg of growth by helping to expand our global footprint and further advance our R&D and manufacturing capabilities,” Lao  said.

D&L expects its new Batangas facility to start commercial operations in 2023.

As of the end of September, the company spent around P8.3 billion out of the total estimated capex for the facility of P10.2 billion.

ALVIN LAO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Beating expectations, Philippines posts faster Q3 growth despite inflation

Beating expectations, Philippines posts faster Q3 growth despite inflation

By Ramon Royandoyan | 15 hours ago
The Philippine economy managed to squeeze out a modest growth in the third quarter, beating expectations of a slower expansion in...
Business
fbtw
Bulacan airport civil works 42% complete

Bulacan airport civil works 42% complete

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
The New Manila International Airport, set to be the largest airport in the Philippines, is gaining headway in its civil works,...
Business
fbtw
Converge Q3 earnings climb amid subscriber haul

Converge Q3 earnings climb amid subscriber haul

9 hours ago
Year-to-date, Converge’s bottom-line advanced 17% on an annual basis.
Business
fbtw
Cebu Pacific trims net loss in Q3 amid easing travel restrictions

Cebu Pacific trims net loss in Q3 amid easing travel restrictions

By Ramon Royandoyan | 9 hours ago
Revenues soared 419% on annual basis to P16.9 billion in the third quarter, benefitting from low base effects and stronger...
Business
fbtw
FDIs soften in August as recession fears gain traction

FDIs soften in August as recession fears gain traction

By Ramon Royandoyan | 10 hours ago
Foreign direct investments into the Philippines remain awash in gloomy sentiment as inflows sputtered in August amid...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
NGCP to appeal ERC penalty

NGCP to appeal ERC penalty

By Danessa Rivera | 1 hour ago
The National Grid Corp. of the Philippines will appeal the P5.1-million penalty imposed by the Energy Regulatory Commission...
Business
fbtw
Economy outperforms, expands by 7.6% in Q3

Economy outperforms, expands by 7.6% in Q3

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
The Philippine economy grew at a faster than expected pace in the third quarter despite high inflation, placing it on track...
Business
fbtw
Foreign direct investments hit 4-month high in August &nbsp;

Foreign direct investments hit 4-month high in August  

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
The net inflow of foreign direct investments continued to decline, even though it hit a four-month high of $797 million in...
Business
fbtw

Privatizing airports

By Boo Chanco | 1 hour ago
Now that DOTr Secretary Jimmy Bautista appears to have received an important new vote of confidence from Junior, he can proceed with his plan to modernize airport operations. Malacañang reportedly rescinded...
Business
fbtw

Debt-to-GDP ratio rises to 17-year high in Q3

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
The share of national debt to the country’s output has jumped to 63.7 percent, the highest rate in 17 years, putting extra pressure on the need for more robust economic growth to help shrink ballooning obligations...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with