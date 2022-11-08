^

Business

The power of disinformation

INTROSPECTIVE - Tony F. Katigbak - The Philippine Star
November 8, 2022 | 12:00am

Controlling the narrative is not a new concept. This is a tale as old as time and a political tool utilized by leaders throughout the centuries. When we hear “fake news” and “alternative facts,” we know this is technically not the first time. This has become the battle cry of many who don’t like how the news cycle is going.

What’s different now is that, unlike before, when control of the news was funneled only through those in power, people have more access to facts. They can now vet information themselves to make better and more informed decisions. However, despite this, many still fall victim to cries of fake news, and the only logical explanation is that they do so because it fits their chosen narrative.

In this day of modern information, with facts and figures available at our fingertips, can we feign ignorance anymore? At this point, it’s willful ignorance already, and what many choose to believe is not necessarily guided by facts, but by preference. After all, if you want a particular story to be true, all you have to do is find the facts that support this and filter out the facts that don’t.

The most prominent example of this is former US president Donald Trump who still says that any critical or negative news coverage is “fake news” and continues to hold steadfast to his claims of a stolen election despite all proof to the contrary. This rhetoric has become so powerful, though, that many continue to believe it, which eventually led to the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the Capitol.

Until now, in the face of new evidence, Trump continues to shift the narrative around the story he wants to tell. While it seems ludicrous to some, to others, it’s pure genius and helps create the narrative that Trump supporters fully believe.

While this is a significant example seen on the global stage, Trump is far from the only world leader and person in power trying to flood the media and the public with misinformation to suit their purpose. Many governments, organizations, and individuals continue to spread false news for profit or to get something they want.

It’s getting more dangerous by the day, and fake news peddlers target the most susceptible, which tend to be the very old and the very young. Those in the middle are more likely to fact-check and be more skeptical.

So, why is fake news continuing to thrive, and how does it impact our world? It happens for many reasons, but the main one is that it’s a tool for spreading an agenda. Those in power sow discord this way and offer shocking claims that people latch on to faster. This can either unite or divide groups of people depending on its purpose.

While some may think disinformation is harmless in that it only harms the people who believe fake news, it can be very harmful to so many people. Groups driven by a skewed narrative are easily emboldened to act in ways they may not have done before.

We’ve heard it before, but it bears repeating. We must be cautious about the news and information we consume these days. Refrain from trusting sources telling you straight out what to think. Do your own research and confirm the information yourself. That way, you can be sure about the opinions you form based on the information you vetted yourself.

Education is the only true way to battle disinformation, and we must empower as many people as possible. That’s how we can combat this era of fake news and alternative facts. When people are better educated and informed to find the truth, they will continue to seek it. Look for information from several sources to cross-check and ensure you get the full picture.

This type of dubious content will continue and even grow in many parts of the world as long as people strive to gain power over others. We must keep reminding ourselves to get our information from credible and multiple sources, continue to fact-check, only share reliable information, and form opinions based on facts, not just emotions.

*     *     *

And speaking of misinformation and the proliferation of news, social media platforms Meta and Twitter are facing some difficulties at the moment. Meta revealed that it might lay off employees this week due to disappointing results and rising inflation. It’s not the only Silicon Valley company to talk about difficulties. Amazon and ride-share service companies said they will freeze hiring too.

The biggest news, though, is that droves of Twitter employees have lost their jobs as billionaire Elon Musk takes over the platform. It’s been in the news, and you can also see it on the site. One of the recent teams to go was the Twitter Accessibility Tech Team who were all let go together.

While we have yet to see what Musk plans for the social media platform, we also have to be wary because many people get their fast-paced news and information from Twitter. Most look for verified Twitter accounts to get information, which will be dangerous if they successfully roll out their Twitter Blue verified subscription plan.

Now, for a certain amount a month, accounts can get perks from the platform and a verified check mark. With the potential of having verified blue checks popping up everywhere, it will become even more difficult to discern reliable sources.

DISINFORMATION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Sadder Noche Buena

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
Last Friday, the Philippine Statistics Authority reported that the inflation rate in October accelerated to a 14-year high of 7.7 percent from 6.9 percent in September. Oh well, seven is the lucky number of Junior’s...
Business
fbtw

Powell ends rally

By Wilson Sy | 1 day ago
In the past month, financial markets staged a strong rally, fueled by hopes that the Federal Reserve will dial down its ultra-hawkish policy stance. The S&P gained eight percent in October while the PSEi increased...
Business
fbtw

Carrying on despite inflation

By Rey Gamboa | 8 hours ago
For many Filipinos, spending money during the holiday season may have to be reined in as prices of locally sourced and imported goods continue to shoot up, with little hope of going down in the next two to three...
Business
fbtw

The power of disinformation

By Tony F. Katigbak | 8 hours ago
Controlling the narrative is not a new concept. This is a tale as old as time and a political tool utilized by leaders throughout the centuries.
Business
fbtw
Government mulls sale of MRT 3

Government mulls sale of MRT 3

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
The government plans to privatize not only the operations, but also the assets of the Metro Rail Transit Line 3, as it can...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
US seizes $3.4 bn in bitcoin stolen from Silk Road

US seizes $3.4 bn in bitcoin stolen from Silk Road

48 minutes ago
James Zhong pleaded guilty Friday to committing wire fraud in September 2012 ago when he unlawfully obtained more than 50,000...
Business
fbtw
Stocks jump as China weighs reopening

Stocks jump as China weighs reopening

By Iris Gonzales | 8 hours ago
Local stocks rose yesterday along with other benchmarks in Asia as investors weighed uncertainties such as the US midterm...
Business
fbtw
BSP&rsquo;s rediscounting loans hit P15.3 billion in 10 months

BSP’s rediscounting loans hit P15.3 billion in 10 months

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 8 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has extended peso rediscount loans amounting to P15.3 billion to big banks from January to...
Business
fbtw

ACEN fully divests from coal power generation

By Danessa Rivera | 8 hours ago
Taking a step closer to its goal of becoming a fully renewable energy company, ACEN Corp. has fully divested from its remaining coal plant under South Luzon Thermal Energy Corp. through the world’s first energy...
Business
fbtw

Megawide hikes capital base to P5.12 billion

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 8 hours ago
Infrastructure builder Megawide Construction Corp. has raised its authorized capital stock and could seek fresh funds through a public offer as it prepares its war chest for the next batch of transport projects to...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with