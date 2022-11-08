The power of disinformation

Controlling the narrative is not a new concept. This is a tale as old as time and a political tool utilized by leaders throughout the centuries. When we hear “fake news” and “alternative facts,” we know this is technically not the first time. This has become the battle cry of many who don’t like how the news cycle is going.

What’s different now is that, unlike before, when control of the news was funneled only through those in power, people have more access to facts. They can now vet information themselves to make better and more informed decisions. However, despite this, many still fall victim to cries of fake news, and the only logical explanation is that they do so because it fits their chosen narrative.

In this day of modern information, with facts and figures available at our fingertips, can we feign ignorance anymore? At this point, it’s willful ignorance already, and what many choose to believe is not necessarily guided by facts, but by preference. After all, if you want a particular story to be true, all you have to do is find the facts that support this and filter out the facts that don’t.

The most prominent example of this is former US president Donald Trump who still says that any critical or negative news coverage is “fake news” and continues to hold steadfast to his claims of a stolen election despite all proof to the contrary. This rhetoric has become so powerful, though, that many continue to believe it, which eventually led to the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the Capitol.

Until now, in the face of new evidence, Trump continues to shift the narrative around the story he wants to tell. While it seems ludicrous to some, to others, it’s pure genius and helps create the narrative that Trump supporters fully believe.

While this is a significant example seen on the global stage, Trump is far from the only world leader and person in power trying to flood the media and the public with misinformation to suit their purpose. Many governments, organizations, and individuals continue to spread false news for profit or to get something they want.

It’s getting more dangerous by the day, and fake news peddlers target the most susceptible, which tend to be the very old and the very young. Those in the middle are more likely to fact-check and be more skeptical.

So, why is fake news continuing to thrive, and how does it impact our world? It happens for many reasons, but the main one is that it’s a tool for spreading an agenda. Those in power sow discord this way and offer shocking claims that people latch on to faster. This can either unite or divide groups of people depending on its purpose.

While some may think disinformation is harmless in that it only harms the people who believe fake news, it can be very harmful to so many people. Groups driven by a skewed narrative are easily emboldened to act in ways they may not have done before.

We’ve heard it before, but it bears repeating. We must be cautious about the news and information we consume these days. Refrain from trusting sources telling you straight out what to think. Do your own research and confirm the information yourself. That way, you can be sure about the opinions you form based on the information you vetted yourself.

Education is the only true way to battle disinformation, and we must empower as many people as possible. That’s how we can combat this era of fake news and alternative facts. When people are better educated and informed to find the truth, they will continue to seek it. Look for information from several sources to cross-check and ensure you get the full picture.

This type of dubious content will continue and even grow in many parts of the world as long as people strive to gain power over others. We must keep reminding ourselves to get our information from credible and multiple sources, continue to fact-check, only share reliable information, and form opinions based on facts, not just emotions.

* * *

And speaking of misinformation and the proliferation of news, social media platforms Meta and Twitter are facing some difficulties at the moment. Meta revealed that it might lay off employees this week due to disappointing results and rising inflation. It’s not the only Silicon Valley company to talk about difficulties. Amazon and ride-share service companies said they will freeze hiring too.

The biggest news, though, is that droves of Twitter employees have lost their jobs as billionaire Elon Musk takes over the platform. It’s been in the news, and you can also see it on the site. One of the recent teams to go was the Twitter Accessibility Tech Team who were all let go together.

While we have yet to see what Musk plans for the social media platform, we also have to be wary because many people get their fast-paced news and information from Twitter. Most look for verified Twitter accounts to get information, which will be dangerous if they successfully roll out their Twitter Blue verified subscription plan.

Now, for a certain amount a month, accounts can get perks from the platform and a verified check mark. With the potential of having verified blue checks popping up everywhere, it will become even more difficult to discern reliable sources.