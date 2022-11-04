Mobile sportsbook site launched

SportsPlus’ seamless UI and UX put users first, and is designed to make the user experience smooth and convenient.

MANILA, Philippines — SportsPlus, a PAGCOR-accredited mobile sportsbook site, was officially launched this week to offer a convenient and seamless experience for Filipino sports enthusiasts.

By offering competitive odds, SportsPlus allows fans to feel the same surge of excitement over their victories being tied to the results of each game.

Through competitive odds and a diverse array of sport offerings – from the NBA and UFC to Premier League and NFL – Pinoy sports fans are sure to have a fun and “sulit” sportsbook experience with SportsPlus.

More than that, the service has designed SportsPlus for maximum ease of use. Registration is quick and simple, enabling all users – who must be at least 21 years old – to immediately enjoy the site’s benefits. With rapid registration, faster KYC, and strong data privacy, SportsPlus users can enjoy the game to its fullest without worrying about any bumps or buffers.

The site is also designed specifically with the modern mobile user in mind. There’s no need to download an app as the site itself offers a seamless experience on any standard mobile browser, which means you can play anywhere. The seamless UI and UX are also geared to maximize convenience and minimize eye fatigue.

SportsPlus is made simple, as well, with the site’s integration of GCash’s services. Cashing in and out is as simple as channeling funds to and from your GCash e-wallet. Thus, the payout experience is essentially done in real-time, allowing users to play and win whenever they choose.

To ensure that users receive the best possible service, SportsPlus offers 24/7 online customer assistance in any need and concern.

In all, SportsPlus is primed to become a can’t-miss destination for dedicated sports fans all over the country. Offering competitive odds as their premier sportsbook mobile site, SportsPlus elevates the experience for every user.