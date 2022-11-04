^

Business

Mobile sportsbook site launched

The Philippine Star
November 4, 2022 | 12:00am
Mobile sportsbook site launched
SportsPlus’ seamless UI and UX put users first, and is designed to make the user experience smooth and convenient.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — SportsPlus, a PAGCOR-accredited mobile sportsbook site, was officially launched this week to offer a convenient and seamless experience for Filipino sports enthusiasts.

By offering competitive odds, SportsPlus allows fans to feel the same surge of excitement over their victories being tied to the results of each game.

Through competitive odds and a diverse array of sport offerings – from the NBA and UFC to Premier League and NFL – Pinoy sports fans are sure to have a fun and “sulit” sportsbook experience with SportsPlus.

More than that, the service has designed SportsPlus for maximum ease of use. Registration is quick and simple, enabling all users – who must be at least 21 years old – to immediately enjoy the site’s benefits. With rapid registration, faster KYC, and strong data privacy, SportsPlus users can enjoy the game to its fullest without worrying about any bumps or buffers.

The site is also designed specifically with the modern mobile user in mind. There’s no need to download an app as the site itself offers a seamless experience on any standard mobile browser, which means you can play anywhere. The seamless UI and UX are also geared to maximize convenience and minimize eye fatigue.

SportsPlus is made simple, as well, with the site’s integration of GCash’s services. Cashing in and out is as simple as channeling funds to and from your GCash e-wallet. Thus, the payout experience is essentially done in real-time, allowing users to play and win whenever they choose.

To ensure that users receive the best possible service, SportsPlus offers 24/7 online customer assistance in any need and concern.

In all, SportsPlus is primed to become a can’t-miss destination for dedicated sports fans all over the country. Offering competitive odds as their premier sportsbook mobile site, SportsPlus elevates the experience for every user.

PAGCOR
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Gov't debt fattens to P13.5-T in September amid weak peso

Gov't debt fattens to P13.5-T in September amid weak peso

By Ramon Royandoyan | 9 hours ago
The country’s total debt stock fattened in September as the effect of a weak peso reared its ugly behind.
Business
fbtw
Study: Filipino women retire reaching only 79% of what men earn

Study: Filipino women retire reaching only 79% of what men earn

By Ramon Royandoyan | 8 hours ago
The stark disparity of wealth among genders highlights the inequalities faced by women in the workplace globally.
Business
fbtw
Tower sale, service revenues growth lift PLDT profits in Q3

Tower sale, service revenues growth lift PLDT profits in Q3

By Ramon Royandoyan | 8 hours ago
Year-to-date, the company’s bottomline grew 45% on-year to P27.4 billion.
Business
fbtw
BSP readies for another jumbo rate hike to match aggressive US Fed

BSP readies for another jumbo rate hike to match aggressive US Fed

By Ramon Royandoyan | 14 hours ago
BSP Governor Felipe Medalla said in a statement that the central bank would hike rates by 75 basis points after the Monetary...
Business
fbtw

3 new stations mulled on Rizal end of LRT-2

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 3 days ago
The Light Rail Transit Authority is nearing the conclusion of its feasibility study on adding three new stations to the east of the Light Rail Transit Line 2 to scale up the passenger capacity of the railway.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
US Fed rate woes bring down index

US Fed rate woes bring down index

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
Local stocks tumbled yesterday, along with other Asian markets, after the US Federal Reserve added to recession fears by saying...
Business
fbtw

A detached presidency?

By Boo Chanco | 1 hour ago
We really, in all honesty, should have very low expectations of Junior in terms of his management style. He has never managed anything in his life.
Business
fbtw

Sumitomo puts in additional P27 billion capital into RCBC

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
The Board of Directors of Yuchengco-led Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. has approved the increase in the shareholding of Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. to 20 percent from the current 4.999 percent.
Business
fbtw
China Bank income rises to nearly P15 billion

China Bank income rises to nearly P15 billion

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
China Banking Corp.’s net income rose by 31 percent to P14.7 billion in the first nine months from P11.2 billion in...
Business
fbtw

Aboitiz fintech arm forms advocacy body

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
The financial technology venture studio of the Aboitiz Group is setting up a foundation to champion the development of an inclusive open finance framework in the Philippines.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with