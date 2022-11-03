^

Factory activity moderates in October

Louella Desiderio - The Philippine Star
November 3, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine factory activity moderated in October, but remained in expansion mode, as higher costs weighed on manufacturers.

In a report released yesterday, S&P Global Market Intelligence said the Philippines’ purchasing managers’ index (PMI) stood at 52.6 in October, down from 52.9 in September.

The October reading was still above 50, indicating an overall increase. A reading below 50 denotes contraction.

Despite a slightly softer improvement in the manufacturing sector, S&P Global said the latest reading is higher than the historical average and was modest overall.

The PMI is based on a survey of around 400 manufacturers.

“The latest PMI data revealed yet another round of expansion across the Filipino manufacturing sector. Demand conditions continued to improve, resulting in a further rise in output and new business placed at good producers,” S&P Global Market Intelligence economist Maryam Baluch said.

Baluch said firms also continued to increase buying activity and hiring of employees to support future growth.

Philippine manufacturing firms’ workforce rose for the sixth consecutive month, while their purchases of inputs registered growth for the second successive month.

Baluch said supply-side constraints and rising global inflation, however, continue to be of concern to the manufacturing sector.

“Anecdotal evidence noted shipping delays, bad weather and congestion continued to hamper production. Moreover, currency weakness and global price rises in energy and materials resulted in the rate of input price inflation regaining momentum,” she said.

Earlier, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said inflation in October likely went above seven percent, settling within the range of 7.1 to 7.9 percent, citing transport fare hikes, higher fuel and agricultural commodity prices, and a weaker peso.

Inflation in the Philippines jumped to a four-year high of 6.9 percent in September.

Despite rising input costs, S&P Global said manufacturing firms have raised their prices at a slightly slower pace.

For the next 12 months, close to 60 percent of manufacturing firms have a positive outlook on production as they expect demand to remain strong over the coming year.

Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. chief economist Michael Ricafort said the PMI could improve in the coming months as more areas move to the most lax alert level, tourism picks up, and public schools have full face-to-face classes.

“Progress on priority reform measures, especially those that would help attract more foreign investments or locators into the country, would also support increased manufacturing or production activities in the country that also entail the creation of more jobs or employment and other business or economic opportunities in the country,” he said.

He said these include the amendments to the Public Service Act, Foreign Investments Act, and Retail Trade Liberalization Act, as well as the ratification of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, and proposed amendments on restrictive economic provisions of the Constitution.

“However, an offsetting factor would be the still relatively higher global oil or energy and other commodity prices after Russia’s invasion or war with Ukraine,” he said.

Higher COVID-19 cases in some countries worldwide, especially in China with lockdowns being imposed in some areas, could also slow down economic recovery prospects and lead to global supply chains disruptions.

Ricafort said this “could also potentially slow down recovery in global manufacturing, including some Philippine exports and imports.”

