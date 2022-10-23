^

Business

Philippine highlights digitalization to boost tax collection

Louise Maureen Simeon - The Philippine Star
October 23, 2022 | 12:00am
Philippine highlights digitalization to boost tax collection
Metro Manila at night as seen from a plane on October 17, 2022.
STAR / Michael Varcas

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines maintained that improving digitalization efforts would increase revenue collection of the government and boost needed economic recovery from the pandemic.

Finance chief Benjamin Diokno highlighted this during the recent Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation Finance Ministers’ Meeting in Bangkok in Thailand.

“The digitalization of tax administration is a priority goal of the Philippine government. The operationalization of the initiatives could not have come at a better time,” Diokno said.

“The pandemic presented an opportunity for the Philippines to quicken improvements to revenue agencies’ online filing and payment systems, which helped maintain and even improve tax collections amid the crisis,” he said.

Data showed that the shift to digital payment systems led to a five percent increase in taxpayers and an 84 percent jump in electronic payments last year.

This allowed revenue collections to expand by 5.2 percent and exceed government’s targets by four percent.

Diokno said the digitalization of the operations of the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) and Bureau of Customs (BOC), the country’s largest revenue generating agencies, resulted in the efficient tax administration through electronic means.

“The move resulted in the steady inflow of revenues that gave the government the fiscal space it needed to orchestrate COVID response programs,” Diokno said.

The APEC meeting gathered finance ministers of 21 countries to explore areas in fiscal policies, taxation regimes, redistribution programs, investment incentives, digital leverage, and sustainable development that would promote digitalization and sustainability as drivers for economic growth.

ECONOMY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending

Anyare, Peyups?

By Boo Chanco | 2 days ago
The world has turned upside down.
Business
fbtw

Daunting task

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 1 day ago
According to the latest Pulse Asia survey, 66 percent of respondents consider controlling inflation as their topmost concern.
Business
fbtw
Hong Kong opens doors for financial cooperation with public, private sectors in Philippines
Sponsored

Hong Kong opens doors for financial cooperation with public, private sectors in Philippines

By Euden Valdez | 4 days ago
While it is a small city, Hong Kong is a force to be reckoned with in the global financial market.
Business
fbtw

That difficult person online

By Francis J. Kong | 1 day ago
I was asked this question in a training needs analysis session with a client.
Business
fbtw

Manila Water to build 12 more wastewater facilities

By Danessa Rivera | 1 day ago
Manila Water Company Inc.  is building 12 more sewage treatment plants  as part of its commitment to the Clean Water Act.
Business
fbtw
Latest
Philippines fails to exit FATF gray list

Philippines fails to exit FATF gray list

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 2 hours ago
The Philippines was retained in the gray list of global dirty money watchdog Financial Action Task Force as it failed to address...
Business
fbtw
Government eyes comprehensive roadmap for e-vehicle development

Government eyes comprehensive roadmap for e-vehicle development

By Richmond Mercurio | 2 hours ago
The Department of Energy and other agencies are targeting to come out with a comprehensive roadmap for the electric vehicle...
Business
fbtw
BOI woos investors in cold chain

BOI woos investors in cold chain

By Catherine Talavera | 2 hours ago
The Board of Investments is set to hold a series of roadshows aimed at increasing the country’s cold chain warehousing...
Business
fbtw
Singapore firm helps DA push for cage-free egg production

Singapore firm helps DA push for cage-free egg production

By Danessa Rivera | 2 hours ago
The Department of Agriculture has teamed up with Singapore-based consulting company Global Food Partners to help egg farmers...
Business
fbtw

Bank of China joins InstaPay

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 2 hours ago
Bank of China-Manila continues to ramp up its initiatives amid its growing digital customer base in support of the initiatives of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas to transform the country into a cash-lite econom...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with