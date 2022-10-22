Manila Water to build 12 more wastewater facilities

MANILA, Philippines — Manila Water Company Inc. is building 12 more sewage treatment plants (STP) as part of its commitment to the Clean Water Act.

This is in line with its mandate to provide sewerage and sanitation services to help improve the conditions of the water environment in the metropolis and thereby safeguard public health.

Manila Water targets to have a total of 53 wastewater facilities with 1,156 million liters per day (MLD) treatment capacity to cover 100 percent of its concession area.

This will translates to a total of 715 kilometers of sewer network, serving 7.6 million population in the east zone.

Maynilad said the wastewater facilities would ensure that domestic wastewater from households does not contribute to the pollution of rivers and other water bodies.

“As Manila Water is committed to provide 24/7 clean and potable water to our customers, we are also focused on protecting the environment by making sure that we properly dispose, treat wastewater and its by-products, as these remain essential elements of our services,” Manila Water wastewater operations head Donna Perez said.

Republic Act 9275 or the Philippine Clean Water Act of 2004 was enacted to preserve and revive the quality of our country’s fresh, brackish and marine waters and aims to protect our water bodies from pollution from land-based sources (industries and commercial establishments, agriculture, and community/household activities).

It provides for a comprehensive and integrated strategy to prevent and minimize pollution through a multi-sectoral and participatory approach involving all the stakeholders.

Manila Water’s wastewater treatment plants employ various technologies to treat wastes and pollution through a variety of mechanisms and processes.

Its wastewater management includes the collection of sewage and septage from households and establishments, to conveyance, full treatment and safe disposal of by-products.

From a single STP in 1997, Manila Water now operates 41 treatment facilities, increasing the company’s wastewater treatment capacity by 925 percent, from 40 million liters per day at the start of operations to 410 MLD at present.

The company has also expanded its wastewater services to cover more areas and benefit more people in the east zone.

Manila Water serves the East Zone, which encompasses parts of Makati, Mandaluyong, Pasig, Pateros, San Juan, Taguig, Marikina, most parts of Quezon City, portions of Manila, as well as several towns in Rizal.