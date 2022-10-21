^

Business

SEC recognized  for efforts in easing business process

Iris Gonzales - The Philippine Star
October 21, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines —  The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has been recognized by the Asia CEO Awards for its service improvements, particularly ease of doing business efforts.

Among the SEC initiatives is the Electronic Simplified Processing of Application for Registration of Company (eSPARC), which allows for an easier and faster company registration process.

The automation of the registration process helped grow the number of newly registered domestic corporations and partnerships by 50.5 percent and 33.5 percent, respectively, in 2021.

The SEC was  named Airspeed Service Excellence Company of the Year in the 13th installment of the Asia CEO Awards held last Oct. 11 at the Manila Marriott Hotel.

Asia CEO Awards recognized the SEC for its role in raising service level standards to its stakeholders and the overall development of the Philippine business sector.

SEC chairperson Emilio Aquino welcomed the recognition, adding that it has always been at the forefront of devising new programs that would make transacting with the regulator easy and hassle-free.

“These programs serve to further the growth of our corporate sector as we move to a digital-first world, while ensuring that our stakeholders can adapt to such changes,” Aquino said.

Winners of the award were chosen based on service level improvements and advancements made by the organization to enable business expansion.

Over the past two years, the SEC has rolled out several other programs under its digital transformation program to further improve the ease of doing business in the country and spur the growth of domestic enterprises.

Since its launch in April 2021, the SEC’s eSPARC system has so far processed 95,163 applications for company registration.

The SEC has also launched Electronic Filing and Submission System (eFAST), which allows companies to digitally submit their audited financial statement, general information sheet, and other reportorial requirements.

In total, eFAST had already received 439,165 reports as of Sept. 16.

Another initiative, the Electronic System for Payments to SEC (eSPAYSEC) facilitates the online payment of registration fees, charges, penalties and other transaction fees  using debit and credit cards, digital wallets, and other cashless payment options.

Since its launch, eSPAYSEC has recorded a total of 37,639 online payment transactions and collected P256.82 million in fees and penalties, averaging at P15.2 million per month from March 2021 to August 2022.

The SEC will launch more digitalization programs including an online search portal, a registry system for the accreditation of external auditors and auditing firms, a system for integrated compliance monitoring, evaluation and enforcement, a system for stress testing for capital market intermediaries, and a complaints management system.

SEC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Tracking Wall Street's slump, Philippine shares down over 1%

Tracking Wall Street's slump, Philippine shares down over 1%

By Ramon Royandoyan | 8 hours ago
The Philippine Stock Exchange index retreated 1.5% to close at 6,055.99.
Business
fbtw
TV5, ABS-CBN call off P4 billion investment deal

TV5, ABS-CBN call off P4 billion investment deal

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
Pangilinan-led TV5 Network Inc. has shut the door on revisiting its investment deal with Lopez-owned ABS-CBN Corp., as the...
Business
fbtw
BPI's Q3 earnings expand on better revenues, bigger customer base

BPI's Q3 earnings expand on better revenues, bigger customer base

By Ramon Royandoyan | 11 hours ago
The bank’s net income in the first nine months of 2022 amounted to P30.5 billion due in part to lower provisions.
Business
fbtw

Anyare, Peyups?

By Boo Chanco | 1 hour ago
The world has turned upside down.
Business
fbtw
Hong Kong opens doors for financial cooperation with public, private sectors in Philippines
Sponsored

Hong Kong opens doors for financial cooperation with public, private sectors in Philippines

By Euden Valdez | 2 days ago
While it is a small city, Hong Kong is a force to be reckoned with in the global financial market.
Business
fbtw
Latest
Double-barreled approach deployed to stabilize peso

Double-barreled approach deployed to stabilize peso

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has committed to maintain its double-barreled response to ensure orderly foreign exchange...
Business
fbtw
DOTr unveils major projects up for PPP

DOTr unveils major projects up for PPP

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
The Department of Transportationyesterday rallied investors to take part in some public-private partnership projects to ensure...
Business
fbtw
Shift to polymer banknotes to result in P2.4 billion savings

Shift to polymer banknotes to result in P2.4 billion savings

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas will save as much as P2.4 billion in production costs in the ongoing shift to polymer from...
Business
fbtw
NEDA prepares issuance of Public Service Act IRR

NEDA prepares issuance of Public Service Act IRR

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
The National Economic and Development Authority is looking to issue the implementing rules and regulations of the amended ...
Business
fbtw
Stocks tumble on profit taking &nbsp;

Stocks tumble on profit taking  

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
Stocks tumbled yesterday as investors took profits from gains made over the past seven trading sessions, mirroring the pullback...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with