Maya leads in digital banking

MANILA, Philippines — Maya Bank emerged as the leading digital bank in the Philippines, attracting one million customers with deposits reaching P10 billion in just five months after its public launch.

“This astounding response to our efforts reflects the big opportunity for digital banking in the Philippines,” said Orlando Vea, Maya Group CEO and Maya Bank co-founder.

The rapid growth continues to underscore the booming preference of Filipinos for an all-in-one digital banking and payments experience.

Since it was launched in end-April, Maya Bank powers the digital banking services of Maya, the only finance app that cohesively integrates the power of an e-wallet, savings, credit, and crypto in one platform.

“Filipinos are ready for more progressive digital experiences; that’s why we’ve established ourselves as the country’s leading digital bank app in record time. We’re continuing to strengthen our financial services ecosystem as we bring more innovative services to consumers and enterprises,” said Shailesh Baidwan, Maya Group president and Maya Bank co-founder.

Propelling Maya’s growth is its game-changing customer experience, powered by innovative services, personalized features, and a highly reliable and secure platform.

Maya Bank president Angelo Madrid said the digital bank is grateful for the warm response from the market.

“We’re ushering in a new era of banking, and we’re excited to roll out more innovative and customer-centric digital banking features in Maya that can enrich everyday lives,” Madrid said.

Through the all-in-one Maya app, customers can efficiently manage their finances and build their funds through their savings accounts. They can also quickly move their money to their e-wallet whenever they need to make a transaction and buy or sell crypto.

Most recently, Maya introduced a daily interest crediting for Maya Save, allowing bank customers to see their earnings reflected daily in their transaction history instead of monthly.

It also pioneered mission-led rewards to encourage bank customers to use digital for everyday transactions.

Maya Savings offers a customized money management experience through its personal goals feature, in which users can save in up to five different wallets catering to specific goals.

Each goal comes with set target amounts and timelines for organized tracking, on top of a high-yield six percent per annum interest rate available until Dec. 31. Daily crediting of the interest earnings will soon be available for this feature.