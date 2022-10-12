^

Business

No plan to review Grab acquisition of Move It

Elijah Felice Rosales - The Philippine Star
October 12, 2022 | 12:00am
No plan to review Grab acquisition of Move It
Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista said the DOTr would allow Grab Philippines to complete its acquisition of Move It, one of the three players in the motorcycle taxi business.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Transportation (DOTr) has no plans to review Grab’s buyout of Move It, as it pushes for more players in the motorcycle taxi segment dominated by one player.

In an interview with reporters, Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista said the DOTr would allow Grab Philippines to complete its acquisition of Move It, one of the three players in the motorcycle taxi business.

“We won’t (review that merger) because that is a private transaction,” Bautista said, when asked about the DOTr’s next move on Grab’s purchase of Move It.

Bautista said the government wants to raise the number of motorcycle taxi players to improve competition given that market leader Angkas is controlling the field. The technical working group (TWG) monitoring the segment imposes a cap of 15,000 riders for all participants.

However, Bautista said Angkas maintains a rider fleet of more than 17,000.

“At present, each of them — Angkas, JoyRide PH and Move It — should just have 15,000 riders, but Angkas now has a rider fleet of over 17,000,” he said.

Moving forward, Bautista requested Congress to pass a law regulating the operations of motorcycle taxi service providers to standardize the industry rules.

“We hope that there will be a law approved on that because we don’t give out franchises yet, we just allow them to operate (through the TWG). Hopefully, Congress can enact a bill on how we can give franchises to motorcycle taxis. Right now, all of the discussions center on safety,” Bautista said.

In August, Grab Philippines bought out Move It in a transaction that seeks to increase the rider fleet of the acquired party. Despite the acquisition, Grab said Move It would operate separately from the ride-hailing giant, as integrating them would require regulatory approval.

Grab also said it no longer submitted the transaction to the Philippine Competition Commission for review, assuring that the merger amounts to below P1 billion. However, no exact amount was disclosed to the public during the announcement of the buyout.

In the first month of the merger, Move It managed to double its rider fleet to 2,000 and plans to reach 6,000 by yearend to challenge the dominance of Angkas and JoyRide PH.

DOTR

GRAB
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Car sales continue to climb in September

Car sales continue to climb in September

By Ramon Royandoyan | 10 hours ago
Local car manufacturers saw sales continued their nascent climb in September, recording double-digit growth as demand improved...
Business
fbtw

P1 trillion worth of airport projects to be completed next year

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
The government and the private sector will complete at least P1 trillion worth of airport projects in the provinces in 2023 as part of efforts to boost travel and tourism nationwide.
Business
fbtw
FDI inflows tank in July on growing recession fears

FDI inflows tank in July on growing recession fears

By Ramon Royandoyan | 1 day ago
Year-to-date, FDI posted a net inflow of $5.1 billion, down 12% on an annual basis.
Business
fbtw
Expensive imports drive Philippine foreign trade in August

Expensive imports drive Philippine foreign trade in August

By Ramon Royandoyan | 12 hours ago
Foreign trade went up in August due in part to the country's growing import bill, resulting in a wider trade deficit...
Business
fbtw
Meralco announces power rate cut in October

Meralco announces power rate cut in October

By Ramon Royandoyan | 1 day ago
Meralco explained that the rate cut was due to a Energy Regulatory Commission-mandated reduction of P0.0619 per kWh in the...
Business
fbtw
Latest
Vehicle sales up 29.5% in 9 months

Vehicle sales up 29.5% in 9 months

By Catherine Talavera | 1 hour ago
Vehicle sales in the country continued to post double-digit sales growth in the three quarters of the year, driven by the...
Business
fbtw
Trade gap hits record high $6 billion in August

Trade gap hits record high $6 billion in August

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
The country’s trade gap hit a new monthly record high in August as imports posted double-digit growth while exports...
Business
fbtw
Stocks bounce back on bargain hunting

Stocks bounce back on bargain hunting

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
The local stock market returned to its winning ways after back-to-back losses as investors hunted for bargains.
Business
fbtw
Treasury partially awards P24 billion in T-bonds

Treasury partially awards P24 billion in T-bonds

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
The government only made a partial award of Treasury bonds (T-bonds) as yields continue to pick up with the local debt market...
Business
fbtw

FEF pushes for lower tariffs on major commodities

By Danessa Rivera | 1 hour ago
The Foundation for Economic Freedom is pushing for lower tariff rates on major commodities such as pork, corn, rice and coal to be extended next year to stabilize prices and tame inflation.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with