^

Business

ADB to lend $1 billion for MRT 4

Elijah Felice Rosales - The Philippine Star
October 11, 2022 | 12:00am
ADB to lend $1 billion for MRT 4
Transportation Undersecretary Cesar Chavez told The STAR the government is set to sign next year the $1-billion loan from the ADB to fund the construction of the Manila Metro Rail Transit Line 4.
AFP / File

MANILA, Philippines — The government has upgraded the P59-billion railway project connecting Quezon City and Rizal province from monorail to metro rail, as it closes in on a $1 billion loan from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to get the project started.

Transportation Undersecretary Cesar Chavez told The STAR the government is set to sign next year the $1-billion loan from the ADB to fund the construction of the Manila Metro Rail Transit Line 4 (MRT-4).

“Loan signing is expected next year, by 2023, as it is already part of ADB’s committed loans for next year,” Chavez said.

Likewise, he said the Department of Transportation (DOTr) has upgraded the MRT-4 into a metro rail system for capacity, maintainability and expandability purposes. Previously, the DOTr had planned on making the MRT-4 a monorail system to require less space for its operations.

Spanish multinational IDOM Consulting, Engineering and Architecture, tasked to do the detailed architectural and engineering design for MRT-4, proposed three options in building the rail line. A copy of the design obtained by the STAR showed IDOM endorsed either a monorail, light rail or metro rail design for the project.

IDOM said the use of monorail allows for automated operations that enable short headways and maximize system capacity and causes minimal visual impact to fit the urban environment.

On the other hand, a metro rail may mean that MRT-4 will take up a wider space, but it will also raise its passenger capacity.

IDOM, in its study, found out that the ridership demand in the areas to be serviced by the MRT-4 requires the use of a metro rail system, especially as the project will serve as the primary transit going to and from Rizal.

Further, IDOM said upgrading MRT-4 to a metro rail ensures that the government can easily fix and improve the infrastructure given the availability of technical suppliers for such a system. It is for these reasons that the DOTr abandoned the monorail plan and went for the metro rail option.

“After additional due diligence by the Spanish firm IDOM, it was found that the ridership demand of the San Juan-Rizal corridor along Ortigas Avenue is far higher than originally estimated. And to accommodate this higher demand, it was necessary for upgrade to the higher capacity MRT trains,” Chavez said.

“It is far easier to maintain a standard MRT-type system, as there are more expertise and spare part suppliers of standard MRT-type railways,” he added.

The transport official also disclosed that the government could extend MRT-4 in the future from its current end point of Taytay to Binangonan, the southernmost municipality of Rizal.

ADB
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
SEC approves Philippines' first ever corporate debt vehicle

SEC approves Philippines' first ever corporate debt vehicle

By Ramon Royandoyan | 10 hours ago
The Securities and Exchange Commission approved the country’s first corporate debt vehicle in a bid to introduce greater...
Business
fbtw

High prices, battered peso

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
Filipino consumers are now worried about soaring prices of basic commodities, the latest Pulse Asia survey revealed.
Business
fbtw
Markets sink as US jobs data fan rate hike bets

Markets sink as US jobs data fan rate hike bets

8 hours ago
A brief rally across trading floors last week gave way to gloom as investors grow increasingly worried that central bank efforts...
Business
fbtw
In charts: The Philippine economy 100 days into Marcos presidency

In charts: The Philippine economy 100 days into Marcos presidency

By Ramon Royandoyan | 3 days ago
The Marcos Jr. administration had lofty expectations for the Philippine economy in 2022 but saw its growth clipped by headwinds...
Business
fbtw
Filipinos unhappy with Marcos' handling of inflation problem &mdash; survey

Filipinos unhappy with Marcos' handling of inflation problem — survey

By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 4 days ago
Majority of Filipinos are unhappy with how President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. is handling the country’s...
Business
fbtw
Latest
FDI inflows plunge to $460 million in July

FDI inflows plunge to $460 million in July

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 40 minutes ago
The net inflow of foreign direct investments plummeted by 64.4 percent to a 14-month low of $460 million in July from $1.29...
Business
fbtw
Inflation expected to remain elevated

Inflation expected to remain elevated

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 40 minutes ago
New York-based Global Source Partners Inc. expects inflation to remain elevated and to stay above the two to four percent...
Business
fbtw
NG borrowing remains difficult as rate soars

NG borrowing remains difficult as rate soars

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 40 minutes ago
The Bureau of the Treasury continues to find it difficult to secure funding from the domestic debt market due to soaring interest...
Business
fbtw
Philippine stocks continue to skid as Asian markets drop

Philippine stocks continue to skid as Asian markets drop

By Richmond Mercurio | 40 minutes ago
Following last Friday’s profit taking, share prices resumed their downtrend this week in the absence of market-moving...
Business
fbtw

SEC approves 1st corporate debt vehicle

By Iris Gonzales | 40 minutes ago
The Securities and Exchange Commission has approved the country’s first corporate debt vehicle or CDV.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with