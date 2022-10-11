Ayala Group rolls out EV ecosystem starting with Kia EV6

MANILA, Philippines — The Ayala Group, the country’s oldest conglomerate, is setting up an electric vehicle ecosystem.

This is meant to enable an EV-ready future for Filipinos.

Arthur Tan, CEO of Ayala-led AC Industrials said the company has been contributing to the global EV ecosystem for some years.

“We are all the more proud to be at the forefront of this major technological disruption here in the Philippines,” Tan said.

The group will initially roll out over 20 EV charging stations in seven cities across Luzon, according to Ayala Land Inc.

This comes months before Kia Philippines’ first full-electric vehicle lands at local dealerships.

During the preview of Kia’s first full electric vehicle, the EV6, at the recent 8th Philippine International Motor Show, Kia Philippines president Manny Aligada said the Ayala group would roll out EV charging stations in the coming weeks.

“Sustainability is a future not just for Kia, as the Ayala group has committed to achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050,” Aligada said.

The Kia EV6 was named 2022 European Car of the Year. It combines the technologies of battery-electric vehicles – long range, zero emission, and ultra-fast charging – with Kia’s distinctive styling and an innovative EV platform. It can travel more than 500 kilometers on a single charge (based on EPA rating) and can accelerate from zero to 100kph in 7.3 seconds.

Kia Philippines is part of the AC Motors Group, Ayala’s vehicle distribution arm under AC Industrials.

AC Motors will commence sales of the Kia EV6 in early 2023.

As early as December 2021, Ayala’s electronics manufacturing arm Integrated Micro-Electronics Inc. (IMI), together with its partners TGOOD LINCHR, GREENSTRuM, and Global Electric Transport Philippines, already installed integrated EV charging stations and transportation systems at Ayala Malls The 30th in Pasig City and Ayala Malls Circuit in Makati City.

Tan said the Ayala group holds several capabilities that can enable the auto industry’s move toward electric vehicles – from renewable power generation, manufacturing and operation of chargers, to vehicle distribution and retail.

“In the EV shift, the vehicle itself is just one part of the ecosystem – an EV cannot run without power supply or charging infrastructure. These, among many other components of the EV ecosystem, are what we have been working hard to address long before we brought Kia’s first full electric vehicle into the country,” Tan said.