^

Business

RCBC eyes P5 billion from bond issue

Lawrence Agcaoili - The Philippine Star
October 7, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Yuchengco-led Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. is raising at least P5 billion as it returns to the domestic debt market via the issuance of sustainability, green or plain format fixed-rate bonds.

In a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE), the bank said the planned fund raising activity is part of its peso bond and commercial paper program that was doubled to P200 billion by its board of directors last June 27.

“The terms and timing of the proposed bonds transaction will be determined subject to the bank’s requirements and prevailing market conditions,” RCBC said.

According to the country’s sixth largest private bank in terms of assets, the proceeds of the fund raising activity will be used to support asset growth, refinance maturing liabilities, and supplement other general funding purposes.

RCBC treasurer Alberto Pedrosa earlier said there was a need to raise the peso bond and commercial paper program, as the previous P100 billion has almost been used up.

Of the previous program, the bank has raised P86.8 billion since 2019, leaving a balance of P13.2 billion. This includes the P14.75 billion ASEAN sustainability bonds issued early this year.

Pedrosa said proceeds from the additional bond and commercial paper program would be used to support RCBC’s asset growth, refinance maturing liabilities, and for other general funding purposes.

Last month, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) gave RCBC the green light to its Articles of Incorporation (AOI) and to take in additional strategic foreign investors.

The regulator has allowed the listed bank to delete Article 7, wherein the RCBC’s common shares of stock may be transferred to Philippine and foreign nationals, provided that not less than 60 percent and not more than 40 percent of the voting stocks shall be at all times beneficially owned by Philippine nationals and by foreign nationals, respectively.

The bank, owned by the family of the late taipan Alfonso Yuchengco, said the proposed amendment would allow foreign ownership of the bank to exceed 40 percent.

“RCBC management continuously explores various capital raising opportunities. Some of these opportunities include foreign investors. RCBC is amending its AOI in order to accommodate any capital to be provided in the future by a new/existing foreign investors into RCBC,” the bank stated in the disclosure.

RIZAL COMMERCIAL BANKING CORP.
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Tales of confusion and budget cuts: Inside Shopee Philippines' layoffs

Tales of confusion and budget cuts: Inside Shopee Philippines' layoffs

By Ramon Royandoyan | 12 hours ago
Tales of budget cuts, confusion and a warped sense of optimism colored the last days of employees who were axed by Shopee...
Business
fbtw

The Ukraine War and the global economy: At a tipping point?

By Gerardo P. Sicat | 2 days ago
One of the big uncertainties of the global economy and the Philippine economy is the Ukraine War.
Business
fbtw
Inflation sizzles in September after super typhoon worsened supply woes

Inflation sizzles in September after super typhoon worsened supply woes

By Ramon Royandoyan | 1 day ago
Inflation remained painfully high in September after a devastating typhoon that hit the country during the month exacerbated...
Business
fbtw
BSP seeks to stave off speculative attacks on peso

BSP seeks to stave off speculative attacks on peso

By Ramon Royandoyan | 2 days ago
In a statement on Tuesday, the central bank is looking to address disruptions to financial markets in the country, noting...
Business
fbtw
Jobless rate worsens in August, adding pressure on inflation-hit workers

Jobless rate worsens in August, adding pressure on inflation-hit workers

By Ramon Royandoyan | 15 hours ago
The proportion of jobless Filipinos rose in August, all while boiling inflation continues to smash the incomes of both households...
Business
fbtw
Latest
Jollibee named favorite fastfood chain in Hong Kong

Jollibee named favorite fastfood chain in Hong Kong

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
Filipino-owned fast food giant Jollibee, which operates 20 stores in Hong Kong has been recognized as the “favorite...
Business
fbtw
Share prices ease as investors take profits &nbsp;

Share prices ease as investors take profits  

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
Share prices eased yesterday to snap a three-day upturn as investors took profits from the market’s recent gains.
Business
fbtw
AmRo retains Philippines GDP growth forecast this year

AmRo retains Philippines GDP growth forecast this year

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
The ASEAN+3 Macroeconomic Research Office has maintained its gross domestic product growth projection for the Philippines...
Business
fbtw

COVID-19 insurance payments hit P21 billion

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
The insurance industry has already released almost P21 billion in total COVID payouts to policyholders who were infected by the virus since the pandemic started.
Business
fbtw

Loans to MSMEs drop below 10% mandated threshold

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
Loans disbursed by banks operating in the country to micro, small, and medium enterprises slipped by 1.6 percent to P447.7 billion in the first half of the year from P454.84 billion in the same period last year,...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with