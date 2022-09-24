^

Roadmap on natural gas development completed

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
September 24, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The country’s natural gas industry is set to get a boost with the completion of a blueprint that would help guide regulators, policymakers, and investors on the development of the country’s downstream natural gas industry, according to the Department of Energy.

The DOE said the natural gas development plan (NGDP) is part of the documents completed under Phase 2 of the gas policy development project (GPDP) which was turned over to the agency by the US Department of State Bureau of Energy Resources.

“We underscore the importance of developing our natural gas industry. As part of our strategy and ensuring energy security, we need to strengthen our strategies and policies,” DOE director Rino Abad said.

“And while we have an existing department circular governing the Philippine downstream natural gas industry, these documents will aid us in advancing the development of the downstream natural gas industry, including the role of liquefied natural gas in our energy system,” he said.

The DOE said the NGDP contained information on the existing legal framework, gas demand outlook, ongoing projects, membership of the technical committee on downstream natural gas standards on products, facility, and code of practice, way forward plans, and the GPDP technical and research products.

Other documents include the proposed regulatory process containing recommendations to government agencies and local government units (LGUs) involved in the downstream natural gas industry value chain.

These consist of technical, administrative, and regulatory guidance for 11 agencies and two LGUs, a simplified process for securing permits and clearances, documentary requirements, and technical standards to comply with.

“With the challenges facing the current supply of our natural gas from the Malampaya gas field, this NGDP is also timely in providing our prospective investors’ guidance and policy framework, legal requirements, and incentives in putting up LNG facilities and other infrastructure,” Abad said.

The DOE as of end last year has approved the application of six LNG terminal and regasification projects and is envisioned to start operations between 2023 and 2025. 
               

