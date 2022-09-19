MerryMart launches real-time shopping app

MANILA, Philippines — Tycoon Edgar “Injap” Sia II’s MerryMart has launched a fully integrated grocery wholesale app operating with a dynamic live inventory system.

MerryMart said this is the first and only app of its kind in the Philippines that would enable shoppers to choose from the inventory real-time, with over 5,000 consumer products in the portfolio.

“With this technologically advanced backbone in place, we will primarily be able to delight our customers with a wide variety of over 5,000 essential consumer products,” MerryMart said.

“More importantly, the products that are present in the MerryMart Wholesale App are 99.9 percent available so that it’s as if you are physically shopping in our warehouse. This technical core foundation will allow us to eventually scale up faster to serve and bring the savings to millions more of our fellow consumers nationwide,” the grocery chain operator said.

MerryMart continues to expand and elevate the Filipino shopping experience by introducing technological innovations suited for the times, Sia said.

Last June, MerryMart signed a 15-year long term lease contract with Ayala Land Inc. to build stand-alone full-sized eco-friendly supermarkets in Nuvali Laguna and Cresendo Tarlac.

MerryMart Grocery-Nuvali and MerryMart Grocery-Cresendo will have 2,261.21 square meters and 2,076.90 sqm of retail space, respectively, and will be surrounded by ample parking areas.

The new stand-alone full-sized supermarket design of MerryMart Grocery will be the format intended for locations in sprawling horizontal communities. It is intended to be an eco-friendly supermarket with roof solar panels, LED lighting fixtures, and use of power efficient equipment with bicycle slots and electric vehicle charging provisions. The format will carry the full line of grocery, pharmacy, personal care and other basic essential products.

At present, MerryMart’s different formats are MerryMart Store, MerryMart Market, MerryMart Grocery, MerryMart Delivery and MerryMart Wholesale.

MerryMart also has a subsidiary, MM Consumer Technologies Corp., with MBOX Smart Lockers, the first in its consumer technology portfolio. MM Consumer Technologies portfolio is expected to complement the consumer centric ecosystem of the MerryMart Group.

The group intends to put up 1,200 branches nationwide by 2030 as it aims to generate P120 billion in system-wide recurring consumer sales revenue.