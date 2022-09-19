^

Business

MerryMart launches real-time shopping app

Iris Gonzales - The Philippine Star
September 19, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Tycoon Edgar “Injap” Sia II’s MerryMart has launched a fully integrated grocery wholesale app operating with a dynamic live inventory system.

MerryMart said this is the first and only app of its kind in the Philippines that would enable shoppers to choose from the inventory real-time, with over 5,000 consumer products in the portfolio.

“With this technologically advanced backbone in place, we will primarily be able to delight our customers with a wide variety of over 5,000 essential consumer products,” MerryMart said.

“More importantly, the products that are present in the MerryMart Wholesale App are 99.9 percent available so that it’s as if you are physically shopping in our warehouse. This technical core foundation will allow us to eventually scale up faster to serve and bring the savings to millions more of our fellow consumers nationwide,” the grocery chain operator said.

MerryMart continues to expand and elevate the Filipino shopping experience by introducing technological innovations suited for the times, Sia said.

Last June, MerryMart signed a 15-year long term lease contract with Ayala Land Inc. to build stand-alone full-sized eco-friendly supermarkets in Nuvali Laguna and Cresendo Tarlac.

MerryMart Grocery-Nuvali and MerryMart Grocery-Cresendo will have 2,261.21 square meters and 2,076.90 sqm of retail space, respectively, and will be surrounded by ample parking areas.

The new stand-alone full-sized supermarket design of MerryMart Grocery will be the format intended for locations in sprawling horizontal communities. It is intended to be an eco-friendly supermarket with roof solar panels, LED lighting fixtures, and use of power efficient equipment with bicycle slots and electric vehicle charging provisions. The format will carry the full line of grocery, pharmacy, personal care and other basic essential products.

At present, MerryMart’s different formats are MerryMart Store, MerryMart Market, MerryMart Grocery, MerryMart Delivery and MerryMart Wholesale.

MerryMart also has a subsidiary, MM Consumer Technologies Corp., with MBOX Smart Lockers, the first in its consumer technology portfolio. MM Consumer Technologies portfolio is expected to complement the consumer centric ecosystem of the MerryMart Group.

The group intends to put up 1,200 branches nationwide by 2030 as it aims to generate P120 billion in system-wide recurring consumer sales revenue.

MERRYMART
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Peso plunges to new low vs dollar

Peso plunges to new low vs dollar

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 2 days ago
The peso slumped to a new historic low, depreciating by 27 centavos to close at 57.43 to $1 from 57.16 last Thursday as it...
Business
fbtw
MVP to youth: Stick to Plan A

MVP to youth: Stick to Plan A

1 day ago
This was the advice of PLDT Group chairman Manuel V. Pangilinan during the country’s first-ever hybrid joint 2022 National...
Business
fbtw

More business opportunities for Philippines

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 1 day ago
Another opportunity has presented itself for the country.
Business
fbtw
Inflation has not yet peaked &ndash; economist

Inflation has not yet peaked – economist

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 11 days ago
Inflation has not yet peaked despite easing slightly to 6.3 percent in August from 6.4 percent in July, according to eco...
Business
fbtw
Philippines, Japan to enhance vegetable value chain

Philippines, Japan to enhance vegetable value chain

By Danessa Rivera | 1 day ago
The Philippines and Japan will start implementing two pilot projects aimed at enhancing  the vegetable value chain in...
Business
fbtw
Latest
Food prices may rise further as peso weakens

Food prices may rise further as peso weakens

By Danessa Rivera | 42 minutes ago
Filipinos will have no choice but to spend more as prices, particularly of food items, continue to rise due to the continued...
Business
fbtw
BSP seen raising rates by another 50 basis points

BSP seen raising rates by another 50 basis points

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 42 minutes ago
Economists are expecting the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas to deliver an aggressive 50-basis-point interest rate hike on Thursday,...
Business
fbtw
Affirmation of Philippine rating reflects sustained recovery

Affirmation of Philippine rating reflects sustained recovery

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 42 minutes ago
The decision of Moody’s Investors Service to maintain the Philippines’ investment grade Baa2 rating and stable...
Business
fbtw
Downward bias in trading seen this week

Downward bias in trading seen this week

By Iris Gonzales | 42 minutes ago
The local stock market is expected to still trade with a downward bias this week given the series of negative developments,...
Business
fbtw
CCLEX sees P2 million daily toll revenue

CCLEX sees P2 million daily toll revenue

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 42 minutes ago
The Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway is projected to raise as much as P2 million from toll collection daily once mobility in the...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with