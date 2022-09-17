Jollibee opens store in Philadelphia

MANILA, Philippines — Jollibee Foods Corp. (JFC) has expanded its footprint in North America with the opening of its first branch in Philadelphia, marking the company’s arrival in Pennsylvania.

Jollibee Philadelphia attracted a crowd of Filipinos and other nationals when it opened last Sept. 2. This comes after Jollibee Chickenjoy was recently crowned the “best chain fried chicken in America” by Eater.com, a global food website under Vox Media.

Jollibee Group North America president Maribeth Dela Cruz said serving new markets would enable the Jollibee Group to become one of the top five restaurant companies in the world.

“The Jollibee Philadelphia store is very special to us because it is our first location in the whole of the state of Pennsylvania, and we are deeply grateful for the appreciation of Philadelphians who came and made our opening day memorable. Serving new markets has always been an exciting mission for us and it has been integral to achieve our goal of becoming among the top five restaurants in the world,” Dela Cruz said.

Moving forward, Jollibee is slated to open more stores in California and Florida in the United States and British Columbia in Canada.

She said the company has long been aiming to open a branch in Philadelphia for some time now.

“We are honored to be a part of this extraordinary city. We are truly humbled by the warm and joyful welcome we received on opening day, and we are grateful to be part of this dynamic city full of rich history, culture, and incredible food. With every store opening, it is an honor to continue introducing people to the Jollibee brand and we look forward to doing so as we expand across North America,” said Dela Cruz.

Menu items in the Philadelphia branch include Original and Spicy Chickenjoy, the Original Chicken Sandwich, the Spicy Chicken Sandwich and Jollibee’s Peach Mango Pie.

The opening of Jollibee Philadelphia marks Jollibee’s 85th location in North America which came on the heels of the successful opening of its Times Square location on Aug. 18.

Jollibee is the flagship brand of Jollibee Group, one of the largest and fastest growing restaurant companies in the world.