^

Business

Provisional thresholds for M&A notices set as Bayanihan 2 ends

Catherine Talavera - The Philippine Star
September 17, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Competition Commission (PCC) has set a provisional threshold for compulsory notification of mergers and acquisitions (M&As) as the two-year temporary thresholds under the Bayanihan to Recover as One Act (Bayanihan 2) already lapsed.

The PCC said proponents of M&A transactions that reach a Size of Party (SoP) of P6.1 billion and a Size of Transaction (SoT) of P2.5 billion now need to notify the PCC for mandatory merger review.

The SoP refers to the aggregate value of assets or revenues in the Philippines of the ultimate parent entity of one of the parties to a transaction, while the SoT refers to the value of assets or revenues of the acquired entity and the entities it controls.

“These thresholds will remain effective until the approval of the commission en banc of new thresholds for compulsory notification,” the PCC said.

According to the commission, the provisional thresholds were effective Sept. 16 and would be implemented until March 2023, when the PCC usually adjusts the thresholds for the M&A compulsory notifications.

Under the Bayanihan 2, which came into effect in September 2020, M&As with transaction values below P50 billion are exempt from the compulsory notification with PCC within two years from the effectivity of the law.

Prior to the Bayanihan 2 law, M&As that meet the P2.4 billion threshold for size of transaction and P6 billion for the size of party are required to be notified with the PCC.

“Since the two-year temporary thresholds of P50 billion for SoP and SoT under the Bayanihan to Recover as One Act (Bayanihan 2) were set to expire on September 15, 2022, the PCC calculated the thresholds to be provisionally set by updating the 2020 thresholds based on the country’s nominal gross domestic product (GDP) growth in the past two years, reflecting the contraction of the economy by 8.09 percent in 2020 and subsequent growth of 8.13 percent in 2021,” the PCC added.

It added that parties seeking confirmation that they are not subject to compulsory notification under the previous P50 billion thresholds must submit definitive agreements signed before Sept. 16 with their letter of non-coverage (LNC) to the PCC’s Mergers and Acquisitions Office.

Under the two-year effectivity of the thresholds under Bayanihan 2, the PCC said it received notifications of nine transactions, six of which were approved, and three withdrawn.

It also processed 55 LNCs for transactions that did not breach the Bayanihan two-prescribed thresholds, involved internal restructuring or consolidation of ownership without change in control, and referred to the acquisition of lands.

“Originally set at P1 billion in 2015 under the Philippine Competition Act, the initial merger thresholds have since been subject to adjustment under PCC Memorandum Circular 2018-001,” the PCC said, adding that this ensures that the notification thresholds account for inflation and the country’s overall economic performance.

To date, the PCC has received a total of 227 notifications and has approved 205 transactions with a combined value of P4.63 trillion.

It has blocked one harmful transaction and conditionally approved two transactions on account of the parties’ commitments to address competition concerns.

The PCC is mandated under the Philippine Competition Act to review mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures of firms across all sectors that meet the threshold to ensure that these deals do not harm the interest of consumers.

BAYANIHAN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Business group bares proposal for privatized EDSA busway carousel

Business group bares proposal for privatized EDSA busway carousel

By Franco Luna | 9 hours ago
"We believe that the metrics provide the objective bases that will facilitate the evaluation of the bids, and subsequently,...
Business
fbtw
Consortium backed by Samsung bags $11-B Sangley Airport deal

Consortium backed by Samsung bags $11-B Sangley Airport deal

By Ramon Royandoyan | 1 day ago
The Provincial Government of Cavite awarded the project to the group of companies on Thursday, according to a statement.
Business
fbtw
In new attempt, Makabayan bloc files bill setting a national minimum wage

In new attempt, Makabayan bloc files bill setting a national minimum wage

8 hours ago
Under the Makabayan bloc’s proposal, regional wages would be scrapped in favor of a national minimum wage “necessary...
Business
fbtw

Salt of the earth

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
Salt had once been considered so valuable, soldiers in the Roman army were sometimes paid with salt instead of money. Their monthly allowance was called “salarium” (“sal” being the...
Business
fbtw

The peso exchange rate and the economy

By Gerardo P. Sicat | 3 days ago
Most Filipinos have gotten used to the idea that P50 would exchange for one US dollar.
Business
fbtw
Latest

Choice determines reputation

By Francis J. Kong | 1 hour ago
Krish Dhanam is an internationally renowned speaker and trainer and is more popularly known as the adopted son of the legendary Zig Ziglar. He currently resides in Atlanta.
Business
fbtw

Emirates on track to pre-crisis level

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
Emirates expects to maintain its recovery pace for the rest of the year and extend it further to 2023 on the back of the spike in travel demand and an expanded fleet operating in Manila.
Business
fbtw

Stock picking in times of high inflation

1 hour ago
Inflation concerns persist but stock market investors are advised not to be disheartened by this scenario.
Business
fbtw

Jollibee opens store in Philadelphia

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
Jollibee Foods Corp. has expanded its footprint in North America with the opening of its first branch in Philadelphia, marking the company’s arrival in Pennsylvania.
Business
fbtw

BIR collections exceed target, climb 23% to P229 billion in August

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
The revenue collections of the Bureau of Internal Revenue rose by more than 23 percent to P228.94 billion in August from P186.08 billion in the same month last year.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with