In new attempt, Makabayan bloc files bill setting a national minimum wage

Philstar.com
September 16, 2022 | 5:03pm
Protesters call for wage hikes in this undated file photo.
The STAR / Andy G. Zapata Jr.

MANILA, Philippines — Calling regional wages “irrational,” the Makabayan bloc led by Gabriela party-list filed Friday a bill that seeks to set a “living” minimum wage for workers in the private sector across the country.

Under the three-member group’s proposal, regional wages would be scrapped in favor of a national minimum wage “necessary for raising a family and maintaining its decent existence.”

“It shall be of such amount which is sufficient for a worker to provide his/her family the basic and necessary expenditures that take into consideration all of his/her family’s physiological, social and other needs, so as to enable them to live and maintain a decent standard of living beyond mere subsistence, with adequate allowance for social security,” House Bill No. 4898 read.

Regional wage boards would be abolished under the measure. Instead, the National Wages and Productivity Board and Congress will determine the national minimum wage considering factors such as food, clothing, shelter and health costs.

“We should restore a decent and living national minimum wage, unlike the spare change we have now,” Rep. Arlene Brosas (Gabriela party-list) said.

Since the 17th Congress, members of the Makabayan bloc have been pushing for the establishment of a national minimum wage — a proposal that has not gained traction in the legislature. — Xave Gregorio

