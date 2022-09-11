^

DA taps experts to align R&D with industry needs

Danessa Rivera - The Philippine Star
September 11, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — An attached agency of the Department of Agriculture (DA) has reconstituted its external pool of experts to ensure its research for development (R4D) interventions are aligned with the needs of the industry.

The Bureau of Agricultural Research recently convened the reconstituted external pool of experts for R4D programs to level off their assigned roles and responsibilities, as well as the current thrusts and priorities of the bureau.

DA-BAR OIC-director Sailila Abdula stressed the mandate of the bureau on research coordination and how it taps the best experts on agriculture and fisheries.

“DA-BAR cannot do these alone. We fully acknowledged our pool of experts, among our steadfast partners in making plans into reality,” he said.

The group shall provide assistance in formulating, updating, setting plans, guidelines and policies, and monitoring and evaluation of the various R4D programs, activities, and projects (PAPs) of the bureau.

The pool is composed of scientists, researchers, and specialists from the DA’s national and regional offices, state universities and colleges, non-government organizations, private sector, and other government institutions.

One of the significant updates in the reconstituted pool is the inclusion of Gawad Saka awardees and more representatives from the private sector.

With relevant experience, technically equipped, and actively involved in agriculture and fisheries R4D, they are expected to provide assistance to the bureau to ensure that PAPs are demand driven, outscaling ready, and sustainable and profitable to end-users.

DA-BAR assistant director for programs Joell Lales said the external experts will help the agency sift through the R4D proposals and identify their impact and scaling pathway.

The group will also help BAR identify if the proposals are sound investments.

DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE
