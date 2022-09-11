^

Business

Sojitz opens Palawan dealership

Catherine Talavera - The Philippine Star
September 11, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The local distributor of Geely vehicles has opened a dealership in Palawan as part of efforts to reach more customers.

In a statement, Sojitz G Auto Philippines Corp (SGAP) said it opened Geely Palawan in Puerto Princesa City, its 33rd dealership in the country.

“With the opening of Geely Palawan, we aim to capture the hearts of the buyers of this beautiful coastal city which is popular to both foreign and local tourists,” SGAP president and CEO Yugo Kiyofuji said.

“We are truly delighted to have gained another business partner, Auto Artist Inc., whose owners share the passion and confidence in bringing and representing the Geely brand in Palawan. As we are just celebrating our third anniversary this month, we are currently above and beyond what we had expected. And we owe everything that we have achieved to our business partners who have been trusting us since we started,” he said.

The Geely Calama outlet spans 1,113 square meters (sqm) and can accommodate four to six unit car displays in its showroom.

The new dealership can also accommodate six work bays for service.

It is located along North National Highway, Brgy. San Jose, Puerto Princesa City, Palawan.

“With the opening of Geely Palawan, Geely holds firm to its commitment to reach out to more Filipino customers and experience the advanced and exciting vehicles it has to offer,” SGAP said.

Since the brand was relaunched in 2019, Geely claims to be one of the fastest-growing car brands in the country, having sold 10,000 vehicles in less than three years.

In the past eight months, Geely has sold 6,199 units in the country, already exceeding 2021 sales.

“It is a clear testament that the brand is going from strength to strength, well-accepted in the Philippines market,” the company said.

Kiyofuji earlier said the SGAP was looking to increase the total number of dealerships in the country to 40 this year.

He said the company is targeting to sell more than 10,000 units this year.

In July, SGAP inaugurated two new dealerships in Calamba, Laguna and in Butuan City.

