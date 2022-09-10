Ridgewood Towers Premier opens remaining units as demand picks up

MANILA, Philippines — Ridgewood Towers Premier, a premium residential development just across Bonifacio Global City, is now in its final construction stages and is on track for its scheduled turnover by July 2023.

Alfonso Keh Jr., chief operating officer of C-5 Mansions Development Corp., said they are opening the project’s last two floors to investors and aspiring homeowners to address increasing demand.

“As people are now seeing for themselves that Ridgewood Towers Premier is nearly finished, they’re convinced more than ever of its intrinsic value as a premium development. As keen inquiries keep coming in, with this fresh inventory we’ll be able to accommodate new buyers,” he said.

While the price per square meter is expectedly higher compared to its pre-selling rates, Ridgewood Towers Premier still offers the best value for properties in and around BGC. Newly available units at Ridgewood Towers Premier are priced at about half of the prevailing rates for comparable projects in the immediate vicinity, which run at about P240,000 per square meter.

“Why pay more for a premium address in the business district? Ridgewood Towers Premier provides you with everything the Bonifacio Global City can offer, except high prices,” Keh said.

While the unit costs are more affordable, they are by no means smaller. One-bedroom units offer ample living spaces between 24.80 sqm to 32.80 sqm. Meanwhile, buyers can also enjoy bigger rooms for their creature comforts with a two-bedroom unit, which measures a generous 55.72 sqm.

Plus, each unit at Ridgewood Towers Premier comes with an unobstructed view of the scenic Laguna de Bay, the prestigious SM Aura at BGC, or serene views of the American War Memorial.