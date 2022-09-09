^

Business

Capillary partners with KPMG in India

The Philippine Star
September 9, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Capillary Technologies, a B2B SaaS platform for customer engagement and loyalty, has entered into a strategic partnership with KPMG in India for loyalty and customer engagement solutions.

Focused on delivering AI-based cloud native loyalty and customer engagement solutions to businesses, the partnership will include a certified and trained team of KPMG consultants.

In an increasingly changing world, brands are looking for new ways to interact and engage with customers by understanding their ever-evolving behavior, preferences and expectations. To support them through this navigation, the Capillary-KPMG in India alliance partnership will help businesses to look beyond discounts, offer differentiated customer experience and keep their customers delighted at every touchpoint.

“Organizations are increasingly focusing on innovations in providing a personalized customer experience, and leveraging digital solutions to generate insights, drive engagement and customer growth. Through our alliance with Capillary Technologies, we will together help clients achieve their growth ambitions and drive front office transformation,” said Anindya Basu, national managing partner and head of Advisory, Clients  and Markets at KPMG in India.

Combining KPMG in India’s breadth of consultative services with Capillary’s diversified product suite, the partnership will further enable clients to realize true business value faster by accelerating time-to-market, replacing ineffective systems and thereby amplifying growth. With oil and gas, CPG, conglomerate and retail as the targeted sectors, KPMG in India will assist Capillary in assessing the industries, defining KPIs and performance metrics as well as enabling clients to implement and scale their marketing strategies with Capillary solutions. Overall, the collaboration aims to create impact in the loyalty landscape across Dubai, Vietnam, Malaysia and parts of Europe, by offering these agile solutions to brands that are looking for an exponential growth trajectory.

“Establishing this strategic alliance partnership with KPMG in India has been a major milestone achieved for Capillary. As brands recognize the importance of integrated loyalty and customer engagement solutions, we look forward to leveraging KPMG in India’s deep functional and industry vertical experience to accelerate adoption of Capillary solutions, and together, we will deliver substantial growth to our customers in their loyalty and marketing journey,” said Aneesh Reddy, executive director and CEO of Capillary Technologies.

