Peso touches 57-level for the first time to post a new record-low

Philstar.com
September 5, 2022 | 4:30pm
peso
A motorist pays for its tank refueling in a gas station along Nangka J.P. Rizal in Marikina on Monday, June 20, 2022.
The STAR / Walter Bollozos

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 4:43 p.m.) — The Philippine peso fell a hair’s breadth from the 57-level to post a new all-time low amid a rallying US dollar.

The local unit closed at P56.999 against the greenback on Monday, surpassing the previous record-low of P56.77 posted on Friday last week.

At one point during the trading day, the peso touched the P57-per-dollar level, the first time in history that the local currency sank to that territory.

A depreciating peso is becoming a big headache for the Philippines, which is already reeling from imported inflation as the ongoing war in Ukraine pushes up global energy prices.

So far, the dollar’s bullish run has been fueled by the US Federal Reserve’s aggressive rate hikes that are meant to cool down red-hot inflation stateside.

Meanwhile, there’s a robust demand for dollars at home as economic recovery from the pandemic pushes up imports.

The peso’s continued slump could add pressure to the BSP to keep up its hawkish stance to arrest the currency’s crash.

"The peso followed the movement of major currencies against the US dollar, which hit another high today," Domini Velasquez, chief economist at China Banking Corp., said in a commentary.

"The strength of the US economy and a hawkish Fed trying to slow inflation even at the brink of inducing a recession continues to dominate the movement in currencies globally. Even at this exchange rate, we see the peso possibly falling further especially if the US Fed hikes by another 75 bps in its September meeting and if the Fed increases its terminal target rate, currently at 3.5%," she added — Ian Nicolas Cigaral with Ramon Royandoyan

Peso drops to record low

By Wilson Sy | 16 hours ago
The Philippine peso dropped to a record low against the US dollar a week after US Fed Chair Jerome Powell declared that “the Fed will maintain a restrictive policy stance for some time.” This means that...
How… how… the carabao!

By Boo Chanco | 16 hours ago
The humble carabao, the Filipino farmer’s beast of burden, can lift the farmer’s financial burdens too. Aside from helping the farmer plow his rice field, the carabao can also give the farmer other lucrative...
Ongpin building BIG island resort project

By Iris Gonzales | 16 hours ago
Alphaland Corp., the high-end property developer chaired by tycoon Roberto Ongpin, has started the development of the 750-hectare Balesin International Gateway (BIG) in Patnanungan Island.
If you can’t beat them, buy them

By Iris Gonzales | 16 hours ago
This must be what’s in the minds of those who heard the news that the Aboitiz Group is acquiring full ownership of the developer and operator of the Mactan Cebu International Airport by the end of 2024.
Megawide to foray into data centers

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 16 hours ago
Megawide Construction Corp. will foray into the P16-billion market for data centers as it tries to compete with telcos in grabbing growing demand abroad.
Latest
European markets, euro tumble as Russia fans energy crisis

1 hour ago
The announcement came the same day as the G7 nations said they would work to quickly implement a price cap on Russian oil...
PSEi falls on lack of market-moving catalyst

1 hour ago
Local shares fell on Monday amid a lack of a positive catalyst to drive a market rally.
OPEC+ to meet amid economic downturn fears

5 hours ago
The 13 members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) cartel, led by Saudi Arabia, and their 10 partners,...
SEC approves IT retailer Upson International's IPO

By Ramon Royandoyan | 6 hours ago
Upson International’s IPO covers 3.28 billion shares.
Megawide sells airport project to Aboitiz Group for P15-B

7 hours ago
The P15 billion will reduce some of MWIDE’s debt load, which will give it dry powder to take on more growth projects...
