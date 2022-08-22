Robinsons Bank beefs up mobile bank app

Robinsons Bank is further upgrading the features of its RBank Digital mobile banking app to enhance security as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to reshape consumer behavior in banking.

MANILA, Philippines — Gokongwei-led Robinsons Bank continues to beef up its mobile banking app to be more responsive and user friendly as it has emerged as the fastest growing commercial bank in the country for the past four years.

Robinsons Bank is further upgrading the features of its RBank Digital mobile banking app to enhance security as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to reshape consumer behavior in banking.

Furthermore, small business owners have something to look forward to when they bank with Robinsons Bank as it recently hinted on a new mobile business banking app.

The upcoming business solution of Robinsons Bank is designed to help businesses grow and make managing finances easier.

The 25-year-old financial institution has remained resilient and continued to outperform its previous year’s performance, with assets climbing by 18.9 percent as of the end of 2021.

The bank owned by the family of late taipan John Gokongwei has also been relentless in developing innovative financial solutions that ease customer pain points and respond to their changing needs.

Global Business Outlook Awards and the Global Business Magazine, international award giving bodies, has named Robinsons Bank as the fastest growing commercial bank in the Philippines.

It also received an award for the fastest growing retail bank in the country from the Global Business & Finance Review. Its retail banking segment was recognized for its steady growth, with its deposits jumping by 64 percent from takeoff by end of 2021.

Alongside a stronger digital presence, Robinsons Bank continues to strategically increase its physical presence nationwide.

Robinsons Bank is the financial services arm of the Gokongwei Group, one of the largest conglomerates in the Philippines. It currently ranks 17th among universal and commercial banks in the country, with assets amounting to P176.93 billion as of end 2021.