^

Business

Robinsons Bank beefs up mobile bank app

Lawrence Agcaoili - The Philippine Star
August 22, 2022 | 12:00am
Robinsons Bank beefs up mobile bank app
Robinsons Bank is further upgrading the features of its RBank Digital mobile banking app to enhance security as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to reshape consumer behavior in banking.
Businessworld / File

MANILA, Philippines — Gokongwei-led Robinsons Bank continues to beef up its mobile banking app to be more responsive and user friendly as it has emerged as the fastest growing commercial bank in the country for the past four years.

Robinsons Bank is further upgrading the features of its RBank Digital mobile banking app to enhance security as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to reshape consumer behavior in banking.

Furthermore, small business owners have something to look forward to when they bank with Robinsons Bank as it recently hinted on a new mobile business banking app.

The upcoming business solution of Robinsons Bank is designed to help businesses grow and make managing finances easier.

The 25-year-old financial institution has remained resilient and continued to outperform its previous year’s performance, with assets climbing by 18.9 percent as of the end of 2021.

The bank owned by the family of late taipan John Gokongwei has also been relentless in developing innovative financial solutions that ease customer pain points and respond to their changing needs.

Global Business Outlook Awards and the Global Business Magazine, international award giving bodies, has named Robinsons Bank as the fastest growing commercial bank in the Philippines.

It also received an award for the fastest growing retail bank in the country from the Global Business & Finance Review. Its retail banking segment was recognized for its steady growth, with its deposits jumping by 64 percent from takeoff by end of 2021.

Alongside a stronger digital presence, Robinsons Bank continues to strategically increase its physical presence nationwide.

Robinsons Bank is the financial services arm of the Gokongwei Group, one of the largest conglomerates in the Philippines. It currently ranks 17th among universal and commercial banks in the country, with assets amounting to P176.93 billion as of end 2021.

ROBINSONS BANK
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Zobel resigns as ALI Executive Committee chairman and member

Zobel resigns as ALI Executive Committee chairman and member

By Iris Gonzales | 4 days ago
Fernando Zobel de Ayala, president and CEO of Ayala Corp., has resigned as chairman and member of the executive committee...
Business
fbtw

The backlash begins

By Francis J. Kong | 1 day ago
On Aug. 5, 2022, an article by Jessica Stillman from Inc. caught my attention because of the headline “The Great Resignation is Turning into The Great Regret. Employers are Joining In Too.”[1] The sub-headline...
Business
fbtw
Pinoy multi-millionaires to triple by 2030 &ndash; HSBC

Pinoy multi-millionaires to triple by 2030 – HSBC

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
British banking giant HSBC said the number of adults holding wealth of at least $250,000 would triple by 2030 amid the deepening...
Business
fbtw
More Jollibee stores to open in US, Canada

More Jollibee stores to open in US, Canada

By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
Filipino-owned food conglomerate Jollibee Foods Corp. is targeting to open more stores in tCanda and the US as part of its...
Business
fbtw
Cebu Pacific boosts international flights

Cebu Pacific boosts international flights

1 day ago
Cebu Pacific, the country’s leading airline, continues to boost its international network as it adds flights to some...
Business
fbtw
Latest
Inflation seen remaining high

Inflation seen remaining high

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
Private sector economists see inflation breaching the two to four percent target range set by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas...
Business
fbtw
Banks see more, but less aggressive rate hikes

Banks see more, but less aggressive rate hikes

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
Foreign banks expect more, but less aggressive rate increases from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas as the regulator sustains...
Business
fbtw
Filipino consumers skeptical of sustainability claims of fashion items

Filipino consumers skeptical of sustainability claims of fashion items

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
Most consumers in the Philippines are skeptical of sustainability claims of fashion items and do more research before buying...
Business
fbtw
DTI to monitor sugar prices

DTI to monitor sugar prices

By Catherine Talavera | 1 hour ago
Sugar will be included in the list of basic and prime commodities that the government regularly monitors, according to the...
Business
fbtw

Market seen correcting after strong performance

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
Stocks may face corrective pressures this week following last week’s strong performance, as investors look beyond monetary policies and wait for other market catalysts.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with