Pag-IBIG launches mobile app

MANILA, Philippines — The Home Development Mutual Fund, commonly known as Pag-IBIG, is ramping up its move toward digital transformation through a mobile application for its members.

Pag-IBIG said the Virtual Pag-IBIG mobile app allows users to view their savings, annual dividends, payment history, and loan balances and dues, among others.

It will also allow members to confirm savings remitted and loan payments made through all channels, and monitor their loan balances and due dates.

The mobile app, which is available via Google Play, can be accessed by members using their virtual Pag-IBIG accounts to ensure data protection and security.

Housing chief and Pag-IBIG Fund board of trustees chair Jose Rizalino Acuzar said the mobile app would enable the agency to bring its services closer to members.

“The mobile app is among our many ways of adhering to the call of President Marcos to make Pag-IBIG’s services and benefits even more accessible to our members,” Acuzar said.

Pag-IBIG emphasized that more services would be made available in the mobile app in the coming weeks. These include online application for housing and cash loans, as well as online payments.

The agency’s CEO, Acmad Rizaldy Moti, noted that the mobile app was developed following the success of its online service facility, the Virtual Pag-IBIG, which has so far served over 3.6 million members since 2019.