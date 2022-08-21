Alibaba, Meltwater frontline global voices at PR Congress

MANILA, Philippines — Innovation and progress frontline conversations in “The Tipping Point,” the 2022 National Public Relations Congress, with executives from tech giant Alibaba and media monitoring company Meltwater taking the stage as panel speakers.

The National PR Congress, taking place on Sept. 1 and 2 at The Peninsula Manila in Makati City and hosted by the Public Relations Society of the Philippines (PRSP), will feature Allen Guo, country manager of Alibaba Cloud Intelligence Philippines, as well as Weldon Fung, social solutions lead for Meltwater Southeast Asia, the world’s first online media monitoring company.

“Innovation and progress, including big data and analytics, are just some of the breakthrough topics that will propel public relations and communications further in the 21st century, and we are delighted to have with us two pillars who will share their insights on this new frontier in PR,” said PRSP president Harold Geronimo.

Guo and Fung will join a Sept. 1 panel dubbed “Recalibrate & Repurpose - PR and Harnessing Data Innovation for Truth and Good,” where Fung will share a case study relating to data innovation.

They will be joined in the panel by Dr. Erika Fille Legara, Aboitiz chair in data science at the Asian Institute of Management; and Jyra Canlas, digital transformation associate at AI4GOV, an organization dedicated to the improvement of public services through artificial intelligence solutions and people.

The Philippines’ business icons joining the high-level discussions include Manuel V. Pangilinan, chairman and president, Metro Pacific Investments Corp. Group of Companies; Kevin Tan, CEO, Alliance Global Group Inc.; Bernie Liu, chairman and CEO, The Penshoppe Group; Chaye Cabal-Revilla, chief finance, risk and sustainability officer, MPIC; and Christian Gonzalez, EVP, chief risk officer and chief sustainability officer, International Container Terminal Services, Inc.

Also flying in from overseas to join the much-anticipated event are Prita Kemal Gani, president, ASEAN Public Relations Network; Jaffri Amin Osman, chair of Global Alliance Asia-Pacific; Fiona Cassidy, immediate past president, Public Relations Institute of New Zealand, and Boy Kelana Soebroto, chairman, PERHUMAS (Indonesia PR Association).

This year will be a milestone year for the PRSP as it marks a variety of firsts for the country’s premier organization for PR professionals. This will be the first time PRSP will hold the Congress as a joint hybrid event with the 29th National PR Congress and the 28th Student PR Congress.

Organized by the PRSP, the PR Congress is the largest congregation of public relations practitioners across industries in the public sector, civil society, and students in the Philippines. Registration is ongoing for both physical and virtual slots.